Meals On Wheels run postponed

An event planned later this month to benefit the Meals on Wheels program in Surry County has joined a growing list of gatherings either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The seventh-annual 5K/10K for YVEDDI Meals on Wheels of Surry County was scheduled for March 28 at Dobson Square Park.

However, organizers decided earlier this week to postpone the races indefinitely, according to Susan Lawrence, a senior services program specialist for Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc., which operates Meals on Wheels in Surry County.

No alternate date had been selected at last report, Lawrence added.

“We are working with the timing company to pick a new day.”

An announcement will be made once that is determined, Lawrence advised.