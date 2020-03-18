East Surry JROTC teams claim top trophies

The East Surry Raider A team shows off its trophies after the Buckingham County meet. Pictured are, from left, front, Dylan Myers, Cade Williams; second row, Nicholas Boggs, Joshua Pack, Anderson Allred, Cameron Edwards, Captain Allen Myers, Wyatt Hart and Hunt McMasters. Submitted photo

Submitted photo The East Surry Raider A team shows off its trophies after the Buckingham County meet. Pictured are, from left, front, Dylan Myers, Cade Williams; second row, Nicholas Boggs, Joshua Pack, Anderson Allred, Cameron Edwards, Captain Allen Myers, Wyatt Hart and Hunt McMasters. - Submitted photo Members of the East Surry B team pose with their Buckingham meet trophies. They are, from left, Alan Flores, Co-Captains Nathanial Pack and Courtney Brown, Austin Renegar, Bo McMasters, Benjamin Yount, America Chavez, Travis Watson and Timothy Reams. -

The East Surry High School JROTC Raider team added to its already impressive trophy case recently, competing in the March 7 Buckingham County, Virginia, High School Raider Meet.

East Surry A team competed in the Male Division against teams from five schools, with Carroll County, Courtland, Fishburne, Orange and Prince George all from Virginia, taking part. The East Surry B team competed in the Junior Varsity Division.

Team members competed as a team in six events, including a team physical fitness test, litter carry, logistics relay, rope bridge, obstacle course and a 5K run.

In a dominate performance, the East Surry A team placed first in the litter carry, logistics relay, rope bridge, obstacle course and 5K while placing second in the team physical fitness test. The showing earned them a total of six quality points, one less than a perfect score, while also allowing them to claim the Male Division Championship.

Almost as impressive, the East Surry B team brought home the Junior Varsity Division Championship by claiming first place in the litter carry and rope bridge competitions and placing second in the remaining four events. B team finished with eight quality points.

The East Surry Raider team had qualified for and was next scheduled to compete on April 4 in the Fourth Brigade Championships. The annual event, also known as the Best of the Best, matches top top teams from a seven state region in a Raider meet format. The Fourth Brigade Championship has been cancelled.

The East Surry Raider A team shows off its trophies after the Buckingham County meet. Pictured are, from left, front, Dylan Myers, Cade Williams; second row, Nicholas Boggs, Joshua Pack, Anderson Allred, Cameron Edwards, Captain Allen Myers, Wyatt Hart and Hunt McMasters. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ESJROTC-A.jpg The East Surry Raider A team shows off its trophies after the Buckingham County meet. Pictured are, from left, front, Dylan Myers, Cade Williams; second row, Nicholas Boggs, Joshua Pack, Anderson Allred, Cameron Edwards, Captain Allen Myers, Wyatt Hart and Hunt McMasters. Submitted photo Members of the East Surry B team pose with their Buckingham meet trophies. They are, from left, Alan Flores, Co-Captains Nathanial Pack and Courtney Brown, Austin Renegar, Bo McMasters, Benjamin Yount, America Chavez, Travis Watson and Timothy Reams. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ESJROTC-B.jpg Members of the East Surry B team pose with their Buckingham meet trophies. They are, from left, Alan Flores, Co-Captains Nathanial Pack and Courtney Brown, Austin Renegar, Bo McMasters, Benjamin Yount, America Chavez, Travis Watson and Timothy Reams. Submitted photo