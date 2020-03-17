COVID-19 curtails bluegrass, other events

A marquee outside the Andy Griffith Playhouse Tuesday announces the rescheduling of a concert by the Rhonda Vincent bluegrass group, one of many changes made for Surry Arts Council events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The show must go on” is a phrase used to assure folks that some performance will occur regardless of challenging circumstances — which is not proving to be true with upcoming Surry Arts Council events.

This includes a concert that was scheduled this coming Saturday night featuring Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, an acclaimed bluegrass group whose leader recently was announced as the latest inductee to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

It has been postponed by the sponsoring Surry Arts Council because of coronavirus concerns and accompanying prohibitions on large public gatherings.

The Rhonda Vincent and the Rage show was rescheduled to July 11 at the Historic Earle Theatre. Other planned appearances by the group at venues including Ohio and Maryland also have been postponed for the same reason.

Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones said Tuesday that rescheduling decisions made regarding it and additional events planned by the council reflect a goal of ensuring the safety of staff members, music fans and others.

“That is our number one concern and we are moving forward accordingly.”

Those who have bought tickets for Rhonda Vincent may roll those tickets forward to the July 11 concert, which allows the same seat and price to be retained. They also can ask for a refund by emailing heatherw@surryarts.org or ryan@surryarts.org. All refunds must be requested by April 15, and will not include non-refundable fees.

Converting the ticket purchase to a donation to the Surry Arts Council, which would be 100% tax-deductible, is another option.

Ticket holders are urged to contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998, heatherw@surryarts.org or ryan@surryarts.org to confirm which option they are choosing. This must be done by April 15, with tickets to automatically be rolled forward to the July 11 concert otherwise.

Jones says arts council staff members are striving to provide such information about scheduling changes in order to be more responsive to the public, rather than just announcing something is postponed or canceled.

“We have to do it in an orderly fashion,” Jones said. When the decision is made to postpone a show, an open date must be found on the calendar which won’t conflict with some other performance slated by a group such as Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

“I’m definitely taking it one hurdle at a time and trying to do it carefully,” the Surry Arts Council official said.

Meanwhile, the Historic Earle Theatre will be closed until further notice. This includes both the Old-Time Music Heritage Hall and all movie presentations there.

The Andy Griffith Museum is open during its regular operating hours, but this is being reassessed daily. Admissions including staff will remain under a 10-person limit and extra precautions are being taken regarding disinfecting.

“The Merry-Go-Round” music series has been moved from the Earle Theatre to WPAQ until further notice.

Visits by Mayberry actress Betty Lynn this Friday and on April 17 also have been cancelled.

Other changes

A scheduled April 25 concert by The Isaacs, a gospel-bluegrass group, has been cancelled and is being rescheduled.

The same goes for a Pokey LaFarge concert scheduled for May 9, which is being rescheduled. LaFarge is a blues, folk and country musician based in Los Angeles.

In addition, performances of the “Back to the 80’s” community theater production have joined the cancellation list and will be rescheduled.

Jones said an attempt was made to keep the original performance dates for it intact, when state regulations were calling for gatherings not to exceed 100 people, but the slashing of that to 50 sparked the cancellation.

She added that the arts group has had little or no choice in such matters, given the regulations passed down from federal and state authorities regarding gatherings. “They’re mandated.”

Jones says the arts group is working with agents, theater companies and others regarding plans for upcoming events.

The Surry Arts Council also has provided a list of daily classes and weekly or monthly events that have been cancelled through April:

• Kids art, drawing and painting and painting for adults have been cancelled for March and April.

• Musical theatre ensemble: cancelled through April.

• “Brews and Brushes” has been cancelled for March 18, March 25, April 2, April 22 and April 29.

• Easter craft: cancelled for April 3.

• Dance classes are canceled until further notice. A May 17 recital will be rescheduled along with dance photos.

• “Seussical” auditions have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

• Special Friends weekly line dance classes are cancelled through April.

• Special Friends crafts are cancelled for April 2.

• The Surry Arts Film Festival scheduled on April 14 has been scrapped.

• Weekly Golden Notes and clogging classes are cancelled through April.

• Basket Makers is cancelled for April 14.

• Photo Club: cancelled for April 21.

• TAPS classes have been cancelled until further notice, and the same is true for weekly jam sessions.

• Community Chorus: cancelled for April 3.

• Yoga with Heather will not be held on March 28 and April 25.

• AA meetings have been cancelled until further notice.

A marquee outside the Andy Griffith Playhouse Tuesday announces the rescheduling of a concert by the Rhonda Vincent bluegrass group, one of many changes made for Surry Arts Council events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

