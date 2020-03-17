Traffic into county to be restricted

Steps are under way by Surry officials to restrict tour bus and other outside traffic entering the county in an effort to keep the coronavirus away.

“We really have no choice,” Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton said today of what is an unprecedented move.

However, Shelton and other local officials are in agreement that such bold actions are needed to keep local residents from encountering the disease of which there were more than 4,000 confirmed cases across the U.S. at last report — and counting.

“We’re just going to do everything we possibly can to protect the citizens,” he said.

“What we’re going to do is put some signage out as soon as possible to say that tour buses are prohibited.” This will occur at exits of interstates 77 and 74 and U.S. 52.

Signs also will advise other motorists that only local traffic is to get off on those exits, which will allow for commuters from other areas who work in Surry to still come in, along with trucks delivering food or other essential supplies.

“And we’re hoping that will deter a lot of the out-of-state traffic through here,” Shelton said of the signage geared toward non-local visitors.

As explained by the emergency services director, this will not involve a law enforcement presence or the screening of travelers.

“But we hope they make that choice,” he said of non-local folks passing through and electing not to stop.

The changes will become effective, according to Shelton, “as soon as I can get the signage out there.”

The plan to restrict traffic into Surry was discussed during a conference call Tuesday morning which included representatives of the health department and other affected county agencies, hospitals, law enforcement, businesses and others.

That call was prompted by the Local Emergency Planning Committee, which has been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

Specific procedures for the traffic restrictions were decided upon later Tuesday after consultations with law enforcement officials.

“It’s going to be quite a process for sure, but this whole thing’s been quite a process,” Shelton said of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak that seems to present a new slate of problems with each passing day.

Infected areas a concern

One focus of the travel restrictions involves keeping people from entering Surry County from areas known to have high concentrations of the coronavirus.

In highlighting the threat, Shelton said Pilot Mountain State Park had 6,000 visitors this past weekend from all over. He added that people have come to the county from states such as New York and New Jersey which are experiencing high concentrations of the coronavirus.

This has led Surry officials to be especially concerned about tour buses transporting groups.

Shelton said the move to prohibit buses from coming in will be in effect “until this (the coronavirus) is brought under control.” The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates such visits, is assisting in a proactive manner by putting the brakes on tours previously planned.

“The chamber has already starting the process of cancelling (those),” Shelton said.

