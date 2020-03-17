Schools working on virus plans

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper, ordered all public schools in the state to close for two weeks.

“This is an unprecedented event, and there are more questions than answers,” states a disclaimer on the home page for the Mount Airy City Schools.

When classes might start again is one of those unanswered questions right now.

The local school superintendents — Dr. Travis Reeves with Surry County Schools and Dr. Kim Morrison with Mount Airy City Schools — spoke Monday with officials with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

Dr. Tracey Lewis, Surry County Schools director of communications, said Dr. Reeves also had a meeting with representatives from the governor’s office and the state superintendent’s office.

Reeves was planning to share that guidance with his principals at a district-level meeting on Monday evening so they can all get up to speed with the latest information.

Circumstances are changing hourly, and sometimes it seems like by the minute, said Lewis. Therefore, as director of communications, she is planning to issue a daily report this week, starting with the news that will come out of that district meeting Monday night.

As educators, Lewis said, “our first priority is to take care of the students.”

“A lot of kids and adults are anxious, and everyone is doing what they can to help handle that anxiety,” said Dr. Morrison.

Like Reeves, Morrison said she had information from local and state officials to discuss with her staff and is planning a group call this morning.

The educators will be using the rest of this week as teacher workdays, and they will be staying in their individual classrooms as a way of practicing social distancing, Morrison said.

Two main concerns right now, she pointed out, is making sure the children are properly fed and that they have an electronic device to log into the schools.

As the school systems have stated before, there are many impoverished families in this county who rely on free lunches at school. When there is no school, those children could have less food to eat.

The city schools will provide drive-through food service at Tharrington Primary School from 11 a.m. to noon each weekday. The announcement said the package would include the lunch meal and some breakfast items for the next morning.

There are some children who can’t get to the school to pick up food, so that created a new problem. However, Morrison said some bus drivers are willing to serve as delivery trucks.

Then the issue is whether the children will have enough food on weekends. The city schools have long had a backpack program to give supplies to children on Fridays to supplement their meals over Saturday and Sunday.

The schools will be organizing a backpack session Thursday and Friday to prepare bundles for the children, she said. More details will be coming on that.

Out in the county, Surry County Schools will also have a drive-through service for lunches, consolidated to four locations instead of 19 different campuses.

“We will feed students ages 2-18 years old at Rockford Elementary, Flat Rock Elementary, Gentry Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle from 11 a.m. – noon,” Lewis said Friday.

Since there is no way to know exactly when classes will resume, Dr. Morrison said the city schools want to provide devices to connect to the internet.

Not all households have internet service, and no plan has been announced yet for how to assist these children at this time.

For the children who attend Tharrington (kindergarten to second grade), iPads are available along with packets of paper and pencils. Those from the third grade on can get a Chromebook if they need a device.

Many of the middle school and high school students already use an online service to receive class assignments, noted Morrison.

At least children can get their lessons and have things to work on, she said.

Depending on how long this pandemic lasts, however, there is no way to know when kids may be taking final exams and state end-of-grade tests.

All of this is “disappointing and unexpected,” especially for the seniors, said Morrison. The cancellations and rescheduling could affect their proms and graduations.

Some parents have already spent money on prom dresses and shoes that may not get worn, just another example of a hidden expense.

The schools could also lose some income from sporting events to help the athletic departments. There are no games, so there are no gate receipts at baseball, softball and soccer matches. No one is buying concessions from the stand. These monies typically go back into supporting the sports teams such as new equipment or uniforms.

Dr. Morrison said she believes the community is up for the challenge.

“One of the best things that has come out of all this is how many people have reached out to ask how they can help,” she said. You see companies that are usually worried about turning a profit wondering how they can be of service to others, she added.

If schools are canceled longer than two weeks, will the state forgive the missed days or will it expect class time to be made up in June? How will this affect seniors who have already been accepted to college, but might not get a high school degree on time?

As Dr. Lewis said, state and federal officials are still discussing these topics, and things are very fluid right now.

Keep up with the latest news at www.mtairynews.com. Also see the school districts’ websites at www.mtairy.k12.nc.us and www.surry.k12.nc.us.

By Jeff Linville

