Local businesses confront COVID-19 crisis

Although Surry County still had no confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, local businesses ranging from restaurants and department stores to grocery stores and pharmacies are dealing with its effects on inventories, schedules and operations.
Some stores have curtailed hours, while fast-food restaurants including Chick-fil-A have closed dining areas and are relying on drive-through service, as other businesses struggle to keep items such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper on shelves.
“It’s been an added challenge, but we’re trying to stay ahead of it and keep things in stock as best we can,” said Heather Underwood, a customer service representative at Walgreens on West Independence Boulevard in Mount Airy.
Echoing the situation with other commercial enterprises, Underwood added Monday that the pharmacy operation — which also includes a store on Rockford Street — has had trouble maintaining products such as Clorox wipes, toilet paper, rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer. She says this also has even been the case with aloe vera, an ingredient used in homemade sanitizer.
The mass-buying by terrified consumers has led Walgreens to institute a new policy for purchasing supplies of such items as they are replenished. “We actually have limited it to four per customer,” Underwood said.
Kelly Davis, a spokeswoman for Lowes Foods, says special steps are under way to keep the grocery store in Mount Airy and the 73 others in the Lowes chain stocked with the in-demand items.
“We’re speaking with vendors all over the land to try to get things,” Davis said of efforts to speed up deliveries. “As soon as they come in, they go right out to the stores.”
Although Walgreens hasn’t reduced its operating hours, that’s not the case for Lowes Foods.
“We changed yesterday (Sunday),” Davis said Monday. “We’re opening at seven a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.”
Walmart cuts schedule
Walmart also has altered its hours of operation until further notice.
Signs posted at entrances and exits at the Mount Airy Walmart are informing customers that as of Sunday, its temporary schedule is 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. It had been open 24 hours a day prior to the change.
Management personnel at the store declined to respond to questions Monday, but the reduced schedule reportedly was implemented by the retail giant in order to clean and restock stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the federally declared state of emergency, this store may have limited hours of operation,” says a statement on a Walmart website geared toward the Mount Airy outlet.
Items such as rubbing alcohol and bottled water were in noticeably short supply Monday at the local Walmart.
Food Lion, where the same types of products also have been absent from store shelves in recent days, had announced no changes in operating hours at last report.
In a message to customers, Meg Ham, the president of the grocery chain, said it is seeking to be diligent in meeting their needs.
“As you can imagine, certain high-demand items, such as household cleaning products, may temporarily be out of stock, but we are working as fast as possible to restock our shelves with these items,” Ham stated.
Restaurant reaction
The new normal of everyday life also is affecting some dining establishments in Mount Airy.
Chick-fil-A on Rockford Street was serving customers through its drive-through operation only on Monday, when inside dining areas were off limits.
The restaurant chain announced Sunday that it would be closing the inside of its restaurants to limit “person-to-person contact” amid the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. Its restaurants will be offering alternate options, such as takeout or delivery, where available, for the time being.
“Thanks for your patience,” the Chick-fil-A announcement to the public further says. “We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”
National media reports during the weekend also included mention of Taco Bell, which has an outlet in Mount Airy, preparing its restaurants to go takeout or drive-through only, should the need arise.
However, this had not occurred Monday at Taco Bell on Rockford Street.
”You can eat inside still,” according to an employee there. But food items were being dispensed in bags, she said.
Starbucks disclosed Sunday that it is implementing a “to-go” model at its stores in the U.S. and Canada, allowing customers to order and pick up at the counter or drive-through, but not use the shops’ dining areas or patio spaces.
An employee of the local Starbucks said Monday that customers can place an order inside and wait there for it to be prepared.
“There’s just no sitting or milling around,” she explained.
Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel on Rockford Street is trying to maintain business as usual, although Manager Amanda Brabanet said the coronavirus scare has “dramatically” impacted traffic at one of Mount Airy’s most popular dining establishments.
“We’re way down in sales,” she said.
The local Cracker Barrel has not scaled back hours, with the manager saying it is trying to get the word out to customers that the restaurant remains a safe place to dine.
“We’re taking all precautions,” Brabanet said, including keeping high-touch surfaces disinfected. Also, any employees who show up not feeling well or exhibiting signs of sickness are not allowed to work.
Emphasis on sanitation
Such attention to sanitation is being practiced elsewhere in town, including Lowes Foods, which Davis said includes providing products for customers to clean shopping carts before use.
Store officials additionally have been exploring other means of doing this if sanitation items no longer are available, she said.
“We are also being diligent about social distancing,” Davis advised.
“Just listening to what the experts are saying,” she said of those types of safety precautions to limit disease exposure.
This is mirroring efforts at Walgreens, where Underwood said that along with in-store sanitation procedures, information is being distributed to customers about washing hands and covering coughs.
At Food Lion, sanitizing wipes are being made available for customers while shopping and they are “encouraged to use them,” the announcement from the company president states.
Food Lion employees also have been updated on proper hand washing and sanitizing practices and any who are sick will be encouraged to stay home until well.
Beer still flowing
Despite St. Patrick’s Day activities being canceled on Market Street in Mount Airy — home to the White Elephant Beer Co. and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing — those establishments largely have been operating on a normal basis during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s just been business as usual,” Taylor Clark of the White Elephant craft beer outlet said Monday, adding that he has been surprised about this in light of the coronavirus fears.
“As of right now, we haven’t really seen any effect of it,” Clark said.
White Elephant has canceled its live musical events for the next 30 days or so, but he said this was more a reaction to the state of emergency recommendations about not hosting gatherings exceeding 100 people than any real threat.
The White Elephant location can accommodate about 130.
“We just thought it would be a good idea to go ahead and cancel,” Clark said of the music performances.
Similar to other businesses, he mentioned that White Elephant has become increasingly germ-conscious, “just being more attentive about our sanitation.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.