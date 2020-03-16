Newspaper office recommends calling for service

Dear Readers, Visitors,

We at The Mount Airy News value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being. Our news coverage of the area is very important, and we will continue to keep you abreast of news in our communities. Reporters are out in the community gathering news.

We are still here to serve you. Please contact the following people for assistance.

News, Editor John Peters – 336-415-4701

Tom Joyce – 336-415-4693 Jeff Linville – 336-415-4692

Sports, Cory Smith – 336-415-4702

Advertising, Advertising Director Serena Bowman – 336-415-4631

Circulation, Newspaper Delivery, Legal Notices, Any other needs – 336-786-4141

Sincerely,

Sandra Hurley, Regional Publisher