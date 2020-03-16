Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the library, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Almost Just Friends by Jill Shalvis

Long Range by C. J. Box

The Numbers Game by Danielle Steel

Non-Fiction

American Predator by Maureen Callahan

The Mount Airy Public Library is partnering with the Surry Senior Center to provide Free Tax Preparation for those with low to moderate income, below $56,000. To schedule an appointment, call 336-415-4225.

The library has a program for senior citizens. Join us at the library on Tuesday afternoons, between 1-4 p.m., to play card games. We’ll play a variety of games, something for every interest.

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join: meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion. The book for March will be The Girl in the Castle by Santa Montefiore. Copies are available at the front desk.

The Mount Airy Public Library What Are You Reading Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month, at 1 p.m, with the next meeting March 25 New members are always welcome. We each discuss the books we have read that month, and offer recommendations for titles or authors that we enjoyed. A light lunch will be served.

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join the library club called CHOICES on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. On April 2 the club will meet to discuss the book Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman.

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

Baby Story time, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

The Classic Film Watchers movie that we watch for February will be An Affair to Remember, and we view it on Monday, March 30. We’ll have popcorn ready, you bring your own soda to drink.

The library holds an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. The class will next meet on March 28, rehearsing for the group’s performance in April at our Fairytale Festival.

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on March 14.

The library is offering training on Tech Tuesday Topics each month. We will start with the basics, such as how to use your computer, the keyboard, and the mouse, plus learning how to search the internet and setting up an email. These classes would be great for Seniors, but anyone is welcome to attend. We will gather each Tuesday, at 10 a.m.

The library has a new program for adults. Join us for Crafternoon Tea on Monday, April 6, at 2 p.m., and we will make a craft while enjoying tea and conversation.

Kids are invited to play a reading game, where we all get to meet new books, and vote for our favorites. Be here on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m, to play a game of March Musical Book Madness. The game combines reading, musical chairs, and a competition to choose a winning title. Teens are invited to play a round, as well.

The library is looking for submissions of Anime/Manga style artwork to display during our Fairytale Festival, which takes place on Saturday, April 25. If you’d like to submit your work, bring it to the library by Monday, April 20. Also, be here during the festival day to enjoy reading books from the Carolina Mobile Manga Library.

The library will host a discussion about Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m.

The library is partnering with PBS to bring you a highlights video of the new Ken Burns documentary called, “The Gene,” which brings vividly to life the story of today’s revolution in medical science through present-day tales of patients and doctors at the forefront of the search for genetic treatments, interwoven with a compelling history of the discoveries that made this possible and the ethical challenges raised by the ability to edit DNA with precision. View it with us on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m.

Be at the library on Friday, March 27, at 4 p.m., as we all go outside to enjoy the afternoon On Go Fly a Kite Day. We fly kites, blow bubbles, play with pinwheels, fly Frisbees — just enjoy the time outdoors!

It’s time for the annual Peeps Show, a book diorama contest where you have to use the Peeps candy bunnies and chicks to create a scene from your favorite book. Harry Potter becomes Harry Peeper, Peter Pan becomes Peeper Pan, the Hunger Games becomes the Hunger Peeps. The Invisible Man becomes the Invisible Peep. You get the idea. Bring your entries to the library on Monday, April 6, and patrons will vote for their favorites all week, and the winner will receive a large Easter basket as a prize

Kids and teens should be at the library on Thursday, April 9, at 4 p.m. to play a game called Protect Your Peeps! We will be building rafts for Peeps candies, to see if we can keep them afloat without sinking our peeps.

The Easter fun begins on Friday, April 10, at 4 p.m., when the library holds an Easter Storywalk where you hop along the bunny trail to try and catch the bunny, reading a book as you go! Fun for the whole family! Hop to it!

The annual Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale will take place from Wednesday, April 15 through Saturday, April 18. Shop for bargains, and help to support the Summer Learning Programs here at the library.

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.