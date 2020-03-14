County, state hunkering down

Life is changing dramatically for Surry County and North Carolina residents as officials try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Schools across North Carolina will be closed for the next two weeks, most court cases have been delayed by at least a month, high school sports have been put on hold at until April 6, and local agencies and organizations are shutting down facilities and canceling events.

Late Saturday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all public schools in North Carolina closed for at least two weeks. That came less than 24 hours after both Mount Airy and Surry County school systems said they would be closed to students next week.

Initially, both local school systems had prepared to offer free meals to students during next week’s locally planned shutdown. Both confirmed Saturday night that will remain the case.

“We will offer free lunch to students across Surry County Schools,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of communications/teacher recruitment & retention, in a written statement released late Friday. Saturday night she reiterated the plan was still in force. “We will feed students ages 2 – 18 years old at Rockford Elementary, Flat Rock Elementary, Gentry Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. This will be provided as a drive-through service to families who wish to pick up lunches for their children.”

Mount Airy schools had said on its website that Mount Airy students will be able to receive the same service at Tharrington Primary School, with those participating asked to utilize the curb-side pick up by going through the car rider line at the front of the school. Saturday night Carrie Venable, public information officer and special projects facilitator, confirmed that would still be done.

According to Associated Press reports, Cooper said a special state education and health committee was being formed to address child care, student meals and other challenges with the statewide closings.

Surry County and Mount Airy’s initial plans also called for teachers and staff members to be off on Monday but report to work Tuesday through Friday. Lewis said Surry County officials would be meeting Monday morning to discuss its plans. It wasn’t immediately clear if city teachers and staff members would be working Tuesday through Friday.

Public meetings on, for now

“Surry County plans to hold Board of County Commissioners meetings as scheduled, as required by the North Carolina General Statutes,” according to a statement issued by Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager and county clerk. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.

Walls added that county staff is reviewing other county-related mass gatherings for possible cancellation or postponement. Saturday night he said the county is asking members of the public needing to conduct business with county officials do so by telephone and email, avoiding coming to county offices if possible.

“If they must come in person, staff will be disinfecting public areas and work spaces. Contact information for staff is listed on the county website at www.co.surry.nc.us

The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners also plans to go ahead with its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m, Monday, according to the town’s Facebook page. However, officials there are encouraging residents to stay away from the meeting, and instead participate via live stream on the town’s Facebook page @townofpilotmtn. Pilot Mountain is postponing all downtown meetings, such as events, design, and economic vitality committees, until further notice.

As of Thursday afternoon, Mount Airy school officials said they still planned to hold the Mount Airy Board of Education meeting slated for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the central office. There was no word Saturday evening if those plans would change.

Court cases delayed

Most court cases in both superior and district courts across North Carolina are being delayed at least 30 days, after North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered that action on Friday.

According to Chief Justice Beasley’s directive, most cases in the court system in North Carolina will be delayed at least 30 days, though Surry County Clerk of Court Neil Brendle said there would be some exceptions.

Among those are when a proceeding is necessary to preserve the right to due process, such as a first appearance, bond hearing, or appointment of counsel; obtaining emergency relief such as a domestic violence protection order or juvenile custody order; or in cases where the resident superior court judge, chief business court judge, or chief district court judge “determines that the proceeding can be conducted under conditions that protect the health and safety of all participants.”

The stay on court cases takes effect Monday, but does not include any case for which a jury already has been empaneled, nor to any grand jury already empaneled.

Brendle said though most court cases will be postponed, his office will remain open. He said notices will be posted, however, stating some people should not enter the courthouse building or clerk’s office. Among those are people who have been to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran within the previous 14 days, people who have been diagnosed with COVID 19, or anyone who resides with a person who has been diagnosed with the virus.

He said anyone with questions should call his office at 336-386-3700.

Sports in limbo

Friday and Saturday’s actions came after the Thursday’s announcement by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that this weekend’s state basketball championships were being cancelled, and that the entire slate of prep sports between now and April 6 has been suspended by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The association said it would evaluate whether sports could be resumed again as April 6 approached.

No word from school systems, health department on local plans, precautions