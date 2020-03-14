Local closings and cancellations

With the spread of the COVID 19 virus, and Gov. Roy Cooper’s designation of a state of emergency in North Carolina, many area organizations are eliminating or postponing upcoming events. This is a running list of those reported to The Mount Airy News. We’ll update this as we receive additional reports.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has suspended its visitation and volunteer services effective immediately.

“This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association has cancelled the remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for March 18, March 25, April 1, and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

Minister DM Dalton said the cancellations were necessary to comply with health officials’ warnings against large gatherings, which could help spread the virus.

• The Surry Arts Council has canceled the appearance of Betty Lynn at the Andy Griffith Museum, scheduled for Friday, March 21, and the organization has cancelled the Saturday, March 22, Quiz Bowl.

“Various school programming was cancelled today for the rest of the school year,” arts council Executive Director Tanya Jones said Friday. She added that other arts council events and facilities remain open and scheduled for now, but that she and other officials there are monitoring the situation closely.

• The Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy has been closed by the city until further notice.

• Surry County Schools have closed for this upcoming week. The schools are closed Monday for students and 10-month staff members, though teachers and other staff members are expected to report for work Tuesday through Friday.

• Mount Airy city schools are essentially on the same schedule as Surry County, closed Monday through Friday, with teachers expected to work Tuesday through Friday.

• Most scheduled court cases in both Surry County District and Superior Court have been postponed. There are some exceptions for emergency actions needed, but most cases will be delayed at least 30 days.

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to jpeters@mtairynews.com and we’ll post online and in our print editions.