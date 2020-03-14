Farm and garden series to begin

Surry Community College’s Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain will be the site of a farm and garden series of classes starting later this month. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain will be the site of a farm and garden series of classes starting later this month. -

DOBSON–Surry Community College will be offering a series of farm and gardening classes beginning this month at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., in Pilot Mountain. Each class will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.

Spring Into Your Garden will be held Monday, March 23. Learn to plan and prep your garden for a spring and summer harvest. The topics will cover soil amending, planning a garden plot, preparing for planting, and when to start seeds.

Transplanting and Basic Plant Growth will take place on Monday, April 13. Discover why plants grow the way they do. Learn how to transplant, fertilize, and how to watch out for pests.

Exciting New Root Vegetables will be held on Monday, April 20. Learn how to incorporate several varieties of carrots in different colors into your garden, as well as other root vegetables.

Growing Your Way will take place on Monday, May 11. Discover the perfect garden style for your space. The class covers everything from container gardening on a deck to large-scale sustainable farming.

Pruning is a Must will be presented on Monday, June 8. Learn how to prune all the vegetable plants in your garden to achieve a larger harvest, and avoid annoying pests. The class will also cover trellising for vining plants.

A Gourmet Mix will be held on Monday, June 22. The class covers a wide variety of information important to gardeners. Topics include companion planting, harvesting tips, and ways to save water with irrigation techniques. Animal control will also be covered.

Fall Into Your Garden will be presented on Monday, July 27. Plant now to enjoy vegetables throughout the fall and winter. Discover a wide range of fall vegetables that grow well in the North Carolina climate.

Each class can be taken individually for $71 each, or the whole series for $71. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available through Surry Skill-UP. For more information, call (336) 386-3618. To stayed informed about the college’s Horticulture program on Facebook and Instagram, follow @surryhorticulture.