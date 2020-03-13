3 tested for virus in neighboring counties

While no one in Surry County has tested positive for COVID-19, individuals in two neighboring counties have presented with symptoms warranting testing for the virus. It’s not clear if anyone in Surry County has been tested.

Two “persons under investigation” have been tested for the corona virus as of Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Yadkin County, according to authorities there.

These individuals have been informed about the virus and how it is spread and are self-monitoring while awaiting test results, according to a news release from Yadkin County Human Services Agency.

In Carroll County, Virginia, a teacher at Carroll County High School was sent home Thursday.

The teacher was not exhibiting any symptoms, but school officials said she let the administration there know her daughter was experiencing flu-like symptoms, after having been on a trip to Disney World. Her flu tests came back negative and she is awaiting COVID 19 test results.

“As a precautionary measure, we have required the teacher to not return to school until the results have been received,” the school system said in a written statement released Friday. That leave was extended later Friday when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam put all public schools in Virginia on a mandatory two-week break, beginning Monday.

The Surry County Health & Nutrition Center posted on its Facebook page on Thursday there had been no positive test results in Surry County, and posted the same statement, along with some guidelines for avoiding the virus, on the Surry County website Friday, but did not respond to telephone calls seeking additional information. It was not clear if anyone in the county has presented with symptoms warranting testing.

Across North Carolina, 23 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Associated Press reports, including two in Forsyth County. There had been no deaths in the state as of Saturday night. In Virginia that number is higher, with 41 confirmed cases and one death.

Worldwide numbers are a constantly changing figure, but at last report more than 149,000 cases had been confirmed, with 5,600 deaths attributed to the condition, mostly among the elderly and those who already had compromised health before contracting the virus.