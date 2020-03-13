City temporarily shutting down Reeves center over virus concerns

Mount Airy will be shutting down the Reeves Community Center as part of its response to the growing COVID 19 threat.

The move, which will take place Friday at 9 p.m., is one of several aimed at slowing, or preventing, the spread of the virus among Mount Airy residents, according to Mount Airy City Manager Barbara Jones.

She said Mount Airy officials will limit any city-sponsored gatherings of 100 or more people. Among moves to accomplish this includes suspending all parks and recreation activities and athletics, including after school child care, memberships and 21-hour passes.

“These programs and facility closings will remain in place and will follow the recommendation of the CDC and state and local health departments,” she said.

The measures come after she, Mayor David Rowe and other staff members met with Surry County Emergency Management Director John Shelton Friday to discuss public safety measures related to COVID 19.

Jones said once the Reeves Center is closed, city staff will disinfect the building and equipment. She said membership fees will be extended because of the closing. City greenways and outside recreation facilities will remain open for individual use, she said.

“We encourage individuals to familiarize and practice CDC-recommended best practices for preventing the potential spread of coronavirus,” Jones said in a written statement.

Closure, other measures aimed at slowing COVID 19 spread