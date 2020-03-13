Local hospitals limiting visitation due to virus

Effective Wednesday, the hospital in Mount Airy is restricting visitation to immediate family members of patients and also is screening visitors to its skilled nursing unit.

Restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic have spread to Mount Airy, where Northern Regional Hospital has begun limiting visitation on an indefinite basis.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin also is expanding visitor restrictions already in place in reaction to the outbreak.

As of Wednesday, officials of Northern Regional Hospital on Rockford Street are asking persons who are not immediate family members to avoid coming to see patients unless absolutely necessary. This applies to all visitors regardless of age, even if they are healthy.

“We just felt like that was the best way to keep our patients and staff protected,” Northern Regional spokeswoman Ashly Lancaster said Thursday concerning the threat from the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

In addition to the restriction applying to the general patient population, Northern Regional Hospital is screening visitors to its skilled nursing facility located within the confines of the hospital.

Those seeking access to that unit are met by a hospital staff member and must respond to a questionnaire aimed at determining any risk they might pose, possibly from recent travels or exposure to sick individuals. Persons unable to provide assurances of their low threat level are denied admission.

Such steps are mirroring precautions being taken elsewhere around the nation and in North Carolina, where Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency earlier this week.

Lancaster is unsure when the visitor restrictions at the Mount Airy hospital might be lifted. This will depend on conditions surrounding the disease, which as of Thursday had afflicted 14 people in North Carolina including two in nearby Forsyth County.

“I think it’s probably going to be as long as this is going on,” Lancaster said of the coronavirus threat, “because everything is uncertain and things may change.”

There is a possibility the hospital might ban visitation altogether. “That is always an option for any situation like this,” Lancaster said.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional is continuing to stay in touch with Surry County Health and Nutrition Center and abiding by all protocols emerging from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the lead agency in the coronavirus fight.

Northern is equipped as recommended by the CDC and is prepared to care for any patients who might be suspected of COVID-19, according to information on the hospital’s website.

Hugh Chatham situation

Effective Thursday, the hospital in Elkin broadened patient-visitation restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including the coronavirus, on top of existing measures in effect to limit access due to the prevalence of flu cases.

The latest regulations allow only immediate family members age 13 and older to visit patients at the hospital. In addition, immediate family members with flu-like symptoms such as fever and new or worsening cough, or shortness of breath, are not permitted to visit.

Nursing staff members and the attending physician will work with patients who have special circumstances or unique visitor needs on an individual basis, according to information from Hugh Chatham spokeswoman Laura Oakes.

This new step is to further protect patients and their loved ones, along with hospital employees, volunteers and the medical staff, officials say.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital will take additional steps to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 as needed, they added.

“We recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process and strongly encourage other means to engage with loved ones, such as phone calls and video chats,” says a statement issued by the hospital Thursday afternoon.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

