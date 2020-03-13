COVID 19 delays court cases, cancels and postpones local events

Most court cases in both superior and district courts are being delayed at least 30 days, after N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered that action on Friday The News

While there might not be any confirmed cases of coronavirus (or COVID 19) in Surry County, the effects of the pandemic are certainly being felt.

Court cases, public events and high school sports are being canceled or postponed — and more may be on the way.

Most court cases in both superior and district courts are being delayed at least 30 days, after North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered that action on Friday. Surry County officials say based on recommendations from the governor’s office several public events will be canceled, though the board of commissioner meetings will go on as planned. And the entire slate of prep sports between now and April 6 has been suspended by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Mount Airy and Surry County school systems both announced late Friday schools would remain closed next week to students — this week was spring break — but teachers and other staffers would be required to work Tuesday through Friday.

One of the first local public events to be canceled is the The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park. The cancellation came after Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday declared a state of emergency, and discouraged any gatherings of more than 100 people.

“Surry County plans to hold Board of County Commissioners meetings as scheduled, as required by the North Carolina General Statutes,” according to a statement issued by Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager and county clerk. The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday.

Walls added that county staff is reviewing other county-related mass gatherings for possible cancellation or postponement.

Another big annual event that is in limbo is the Excellence in Business Awards, sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. The lunch and award ceremony had been scheduled for March 19.

“This decision is being made with an abundance of caution to protect event attendees, members of the chamber, and our staff,” according to Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins. “We are confident that the event will be rescheduled later in the year.”

In making the decision, he also referred to the governor’s request for organizations to not hold gatherings of more than 100 individuals.

According to Chief Justice Beasley’s directive, most cases in the court system in North Carolina will be delayed at least 30 days, though Surry County Clerk of Court Neil Brendle said there would be some exceptions.

Among those are when a proceeding is necessary to preserve the right to due process, such as a first appearance, bond hearing, or appointment of counsel; obtaining emergency relief such as a domestic violence protection order or juvenile custody order; or in cases where the resident superior court judge, chief business court judge, or chief district court judge “determines that the proceeding can be conducted under conditions that protect the health and safety of all participants.”

The stay on court cases takes effect Monday, but does not include any case for which a jury already has been empaneled, nor to any grand jury already empaneled.

Brendle said though most court cases will be postponed, his office will remain open. He said notices will be posted, however, stating some people should not enter the courthouse building or clerk’s office. Among those are people who have been to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran within the previous 14 days, people who have been diagnosed with COVID 19, or anyone who resides with a person who has been diagnosed with the virus.

He said anyone with questions should call his office at 336-386-3700.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

