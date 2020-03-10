Variety of specialized classes offered

Surry Community College will be offering a variety of business and specialty career classes starting this month, including a Commercial Drone Operator class at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., in Pilot Mountain. Submitted photo

DOBSON – Surry Community College will have several business and specialty career classes this month across Surry County.

Geology of North Carolina will be offered on Thursdays, March 12 through May 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., in Pilot Mountain. Participants will discuss the formation of the mountains around the area and visit Pilot Mountain. The class will cover the major geologic processes that produce the three major rock types – igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary followed by the physical processes that affect the earth’s structure and landforms such as weathering, erosion, transportation by water, wind and ice. This is a personal interest course. It does not include tests or exams, and there are no books to purchase. The course does not earn college transfer credit. Advance registration and payment of $71 is required.

Notary Public will take place in Room YA-202, The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville, on Monday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The two-night, seven-hour course is to prepare students to become a notary public in North Carolina. Topics will include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary.

The cost of the class is $71, and the textbook fee is $28.52 (price may vary). For more information or to register, call 336-386-3398. In order to take this class, students must live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency degree, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply) and have a valid driver’s license or N.C. State ID.

Veterinary Assistant I will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 17 through May 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room K-117, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., in Dobson. Students will learn how to care for their personal pets or prepare to work as an assistant in a veterinarian’s office. Advance registration and payment of $127 are required plus the cost of the textbook.

Commercial Drone Operator will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 17 through April 4, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pilot Center in Pilot Mountain. This training will prepare learners for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS)/Drone Flight Certification. Upon completion, students will be prepared to sit for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test and NCDOT UAS Operator Permit. The course will be taught utilizing the N.C. Department of Transportation Division of Aviation approved curriculum. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required.

For information about these classes or to register go to www.surry.eduor call 336-386-3398.