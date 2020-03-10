Tharrington celebrates Read Across America Day

Tharrington Primary School second grade staff members Patti Bobbitt, Shelia Gwyn, Pam Mitchell, Melissa Simmons, Danielle Williams, April Worrell, Desi Watson and Leeann Kirby pose for a picture. - Submitted photo
Tharrington Primary School recently celebrated Read Across America Week with a Storybook Character Parade. Students and staff dressed at their favorite characters to celebrate the occasion.
Tharrington Primary School second grade staff members Patti Bobbitt, Shelia Gwyn, Pam Mitchell, Melissa Simmons, Danielle Williams, April Worrell, Desi Watson and Leeann Kirby pose for a picture.
Tharrington Primary School teachers Maria Segura, Erika Gutierrez, Lisa Easter, Andrea screech, Rebekah Mosteller, Marcie Hiatt, Jill Holder, Kandice Norman, Cathy Parker and Beth Martin pose for a photo while dressed as Dr. Suess characters.
Gunner Bennet and Corben Maurer show off their costumes.
Eve Trotter and Principal Emily Niston pose for a picture.
Marlee Hauser, Ella Stanley, Taylor Haynes, Vivienne Gardner and Lennon Selba pose for a picture.
Christopher Jones, Parker Murray, Tyson Long, and Jaythan Rodriguez are dressed as super heroes.
Pam Mitchell and Demi Johnson as Junie B. Jones.
Kate Webb, as Harry Potter, smiles for the camera.