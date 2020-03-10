SCC honors detention class graduates

The following officers who earned the Detention Officer Certification in February are, front row, from left, Kenneth Freeman, William Fox, Carolyn Pearson, Chasidy Hill and Joe Lopez; back row, Trevor Smith, Eddie Blackburn, Edward Hamby, Mickey Estes, Adam Bowman and Filmore Neal. Surry Community College

DOBSON — Eleven officers from local sheriff’s departments completed their classwork and passed the state comprehensive examination with a 100% pass rate for first-time test takers to become certified detention officers in February.

The officers who earned their certification are: Eddie Blackburn, Mickey Estes, Adam Bowman, Kenneth Freeman, Chasidy Hill and Joe Lopez of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. From neighboring areas are Edward Hamby, William Fox, and Carolyn Pearson of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office; Trevor Smith with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office; and Filmore Neal with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Detention Officer Certification Course (DOCC) is a 172-hour course for any individual that is seeking employment and/or certification as a detention officer at a local confinement facility, county jail, or regional confinement facility. The course is designed to provide the student with the necessary knowledge and essential skills to function as an entry level detention officer.

This course is governed by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission and the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

This certification course is offered depending on need from area law enforcement agencies. Classes are normally scheduled Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Detention Officer Certification exam is administered on the last day of class. For more information, contact Jim McHone, SCC Director of Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET), at (336) 386-3292 or mchonej@surry.edu. Follow the BLET program on Facebook @surryblet.

