Local officials prep for coronavirus

Dawn, a registered nurse working triage Wednesday in the emergency department of Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, reviews a flow chart used to assess a patient who might have experienced symptoms related to the coronavirus. (Hospital policy does not permit the release of last names for members of its clinical staff for safety reasons.) Submitted photo

Submitted photo Dawn, a registered nurse working triage Wednesday in the emergency department of Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, reviews a flow chart used to assess a patient who might have experienced symptoms related to the coronavirus. (Hospital policy does not permit the release of last names for members of its clinical staff for safety reasons.) - Tom Joyce | The News Shelves normally containing ample supplies of hand sanitizer are barren Friday night at one local grocery store, typifying a scene at many locations. - Submitted photo A mask and hand-sanitation station is available for personnel at Northern Regional Hospital. -

DOBSON — The coronavirus seems to be creeping toward Surry, with North Carolina’s second case of the potentially deadly disease diagnosed Friday.

The good news is that officials in the county are prepared.

“We are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation closely, and working with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina Emergency Management and all of our local partners to ensure that we have necessary resources to respond and mitigate the situation,” assured Samantha Ange, health director of the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

“While there are currently no cases in Surry County,” Ange added, “every member of the community should take a proactive role in the COVID-19 response.”

This includes efforts by a group known as the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), which scheduled a session in Dobson on Thursday.

“It was a special called meeting to address the coronavirus,” Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton said of the disease also known as COVID-19.

“We had basically all our agencies there,” Shelton said. This included representatives of the county Health and Nutrition Center and other Surry departments, local school systems, hospitals and additional medical facilities, hospice and law enforcement units including the N.C. Highway Patrol and others from around the county.

Industry representatives also attended.

“We had a large turnout,” Shelton said. “I’d say we had around 50 people there.”

One problem surrounding the coronavirus from a public health standpoint involves the fact that it represents a threat about which little is known — with no medication to cure it at present and no vaccine available to inoculate people against the disease.

“At the current time, this is very scary because it’s very new,” said Kitty Horton, manager of infection prevention at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. “It’s a very fluid situation right now.”

But Horton, a longtime employee of the hospital, added that the local medical community does have some idea of what to expect due to facing similar health crises in the past.

“We’ve had a lot of scares, like with Ebola and SARS, and I think they’ve helped us prepare.”

Present local strategies

Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19, was identified in Wuhan, China, and is now spreading throughout the world. At last report, 100,000-plus people had been afflicted globally and more than 20 U.S. states are noting cases of the respiratory illness, in excess of 300 altogether.

Seventeen deaths had occurred in this country as of Saturday, with North Carolina’s second case of coronavirus confirmed on Friday, involving a man who lives in Chatham County. The first case surfaced last Tuesday with a report that a Wake County man had been diagnosed.

“The health risk to the general public in North Carolina remains low at this time,” says a statement issued by Surry County Health and Nutrition Center near the end of the week.

Preparations by local health officials include positioning themselves to identify any coronavirus cases that emerge and trying to prevent the spread of the disease from there.

“I guess the best thing for me to say is we all are working together to prepare for this,” Shelton said. “We’re all on conference calls pretty much every day with the state.”

Horton, the hospital’s manager of infection prevention, said the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services are being heavily relied on by health-care providers in Surry.

“They actually gave us very specific details and guidance,” she said, such as what specimens to obtain from people suspected of contracting the disease and prevention measures. “I think that we are very aware and with the guidance that North Carolina and the CDC are putting out, we have very updated information.”

Much of the task concerning those who might have the disease is “figuring out who went where and when,” according to Shelton.

“You don’t know who has traveled to where.”

Horton said if someone locally exhibits symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and lower respiratory (lung) illness, an extra step will be taken that involves tracing their recent movements.

She said the questions to be asked focus on whether a person has traveled to an infected geographical area in the past 14 days, such as the Seattle vicinity and China, or had contact with someone possibly infected.

Officials think the Wake County patient diagnosed with coronavirus had been exposed at a long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, the site of an outbreak, and then returned to North Carolina. The Chatham County man identified as the second North Carolinian stricken traveled to Italy in late February and was in an area with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Health officials say the two cases are unrelated.

Testing gets tricky

Horton said Northern Regional Hospital is working closely with Surry County Health and Nutrition Center in monitoring the coronavirus situation.

If a case is suspected at the hospital, this will be reported to the health department in Dobson and Northern Regional will work with it to provide further testing of the patient.

“We can’t do the testing on our own,” she said. “It’s all done at the state lab in Raleigh at the present time.”

On Friday, state leaders asked for more testing kits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who is sick with flu-like symptoms should stay away from others and health officials advise everyone to practice good hygiene.

“If you get within six feet of a person that has this, you can actually contract the disease,” Shelton said of someone with respiratory symptoms linked to the coronavirus. This has created a need for what is termed “social distancing.”

Personal precautions

“COVID-19 is most commonly spread through the air by coughing or sneezing, through close personal contact or through touching your nose, mouth or eyes before washing your hands,” says the statement issued by Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

The center also cited other guidelines routinely issued to the public:

• Perform frequent hand hygiene. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing one’s nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Always be sure to wash hands with soap and water when they are visibly dirty.

• One should avoid touching his or her face, specifically the eyes, nose and mouth.

• Avoid crowded settings.

• Frequently clean high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, handrails, table surfaces, desks and keyboards.

• Sick individuals should not return to work or school until symptoms of acute respiratory illness have subsided for 24 hours without the use of medications (cough suppressants). They also should be free of fever and any signs of chills, feeling feverish or warm to the touch for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications such as ibuprofen, Tylenol and aspirin.

• Practice cough/sneeze etiquette by covering mouths and noses with an elbow rather than hands. People should not reuse tissues, and are advised to wash or use hand sanitizer after blowing their nose, using tissues or touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

Media fueling problem?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases.

Yet that hasn’t kept some from hoarding masks and other supplies such as hand sanitizer and Clorox and even panic-buying of toilet paper or tissues made in China over fears the disease will interrupt the supply chain.

That reflects another problem local officials are concerned about, according to Shelton, making sure sufficient resources such as masks are maintained by health professionals to take care of patients.

And there’s a belief that non-stop television and other news coverage aimed at informing citizens about the coronavirus might be doing some disservice by creating panic among the populace and leading to problems such as the hoarding of supplies.

“I think the media hype has enhanced a lot of the fears with COVID-19,” Horton said.

Dawn, a registered nurse working triage Wednesday in the emergency department of Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, reviews a flow chart used to assess a patient who might have experienced symptoms related to the coronavirus. (Hospital policy does not permit the release of last names for members of its clinical staff for safety reasons.) https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Corona-this-1.jpg Dawn, a registered nurse working triage Wednesday in the emergency department of Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, reviews a flow chart used to assess a patient who might have experienced symptoms related to the coronavirus. (Hospital policy does not permit the release of last names for members of its clinical staff for safety reasons.)

Submitted photo Shelves normally containing ample supplies of hand sanitizer are barren Friday night at one local grocery store, typifying a scene at many locations. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Corone-this-2.jpg Shelves normally containing ample supplies of hand sanitizer are barren Friday night at one local grocery store, typifying a scene at many locations. Tom Joyce | The News A mask and hand-sanitation station is available for personnel at Northern Regional Hospital. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Corona-this-3.jpg A mask and hand-sanitation station is available for personnel at Northern Regional Hospital. Submitted photo

Special meeting held to address concerns

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.