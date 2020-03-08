Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man was taken into custody Wednesday — after a foot chase — on a series of charges, according to city police department reports. Ronald Charles Cathey, 37, of 106 Ayers Circle, was arrested on Marshall Street near Price Street after officers responded to a suspicious-person call.

Cathey, also known as Charles Paul Pace, was wanted by Surry County authorities on three felony charges, burglary/breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods, which had been filed on Feb. 28. He was charged by city police Wednesday with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing.

Arrest records show Cathey also was the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $13,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on April 29.

He first became a felony in 2005 when he was convicted of felony larceny of a vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods. He also was convicted of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked, giving fictitious information to an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and some traffic-related citations.

He spent five and a half months in prison then. A year later he would go back to prison for another four months related to these charges.

In April 2011 he was convicted of felony breaking and entering into vehicles and felony larceny. Other convictions were for three counts of breaking into cars, five counts of larceny, and two counts of breaking and entering.

He was given a suspended sentence then, but in February 2013 he was charged with felony larceny of a vehicle and resisting an officer. This activated the suspended sentences. He served in prison from May 2013 to August 2014.

In February 2015 he would be convicted of a post-release violation and went back inside for another seven months.

• A larceny was discovered Wednesday at a residence in the 200 block of Rockford Street, where property owned by Anthony Lee Ayers of Hadley Street was taken, including a Kobalt impact driver socket set, Porter impact driver and Kobalt box cutter. The items, valued at $176 altogether, were unsecured at the time.

• Food Lion on West Pine Street was the scene of a theft on Tuesday, when a wallet owned by Martha Daphne King of the 1500 block of West Pine Street was taken from an unsecured pocketbook.

The loss included a small sum of cash, a State Employees Credit Union debit card, a driver’s license, a Social Security card and miscellaneous gift cards.