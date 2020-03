Student becomes principal for a day

Meadowview Magnet Middle School held a kindness challenge in February, including a poster contest which Angie Guarneros won. Her prize was being named principal for the day. She is pictured here carrying out her duties. Submitted photo

Here is one of the posters students created for the Meadowview Magnet Middle School kindness challenge.