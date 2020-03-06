Teen Court launches, volunteers needed

The Children’s Center Teen Court staff, posing for a photo, are, back, from left, Andy Winemiller, Surry Teen Court Coordinator; Brian Thompson, Wilkes and Yadkin Teen Court coordinator; front, Penny Johnson-Brittain, Alleghany – Ashe Teen Court coordinator; and Tom Kilby, Wilkes and Yadkin Teen Court coordinator and program director. Courtesy photo

The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina has launched Teen Court, a diversion program designed for youth offenders, age 11 to 17, who have no prior criminal record.

In the program, youth make restitution for their offense through community service, jury duty and educational assignments. Participation in the program is voluntary and based on the understanding that the defendant must admit guilt.

The program is designed to inform youth offenders about the court system, and to allow them to explain their involvement in the offense to a group of their peers in a court setting. Teen Court demonstrates the influence of positive peer pressure and allows young people to realize they can play a meaningful role in reducing crime in their community. All participants in the courtroom are teens acting as clerks, bailiffs, attorneys, and jurors.

The program is funded by the Surry County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina with a projected first court date in late March.

The Children’s Center is seeking volunteers for the initial sessions. Students aged 14 to 18 with an interest in volunteering should attend a volunteer training session on March 7 at the Surry County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Questions should be directed to Andy Winemiller, youth justice coordinator for Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina at 336-469-3296.

A two– or four-hour training session will prepare student volunteers to take part in Teen Court. After the initial training, Teen Court is held once per month. Children’s Center staff will work with volunteers to find a role which interests them and provide mentorship along the way.

Teen Court is a serious duty to undertake, but there are plenty of opportunities to build friendships and associate with other teens in the area, according to information provided by the Children’s Center. Opportunities to take part in statewide events and conferences may be possible.

Volunteer roles include arguing a case as an attorney or exploring law enforcement for a day as a bailiff. Volunteers can get a front row seat to a mirror image of the adult court system as a juror or keep things running as a clerk.

Whatever role volunteers choose, Teen Court will provide an educational experience and, if desired, a leg up on college applications. In a 2017 survey by Interactive Educational Design Systems, Inc., 58% of college admissions officers agreed that community service positively impacts college acceptance. Fifty-three percent stated community service can be the tie-breaker between two college applications.

Call Andy Winemiller, Youth Justice Coordinator, Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, at 336-469-3296 with any questions.

