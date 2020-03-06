Board votes to demolish unsafe house

Numerous housing code violations at this site on Wards Gap Road have led Mount Airy officials to approve the demolition of the structure. Tom Joyce | The News

In what has become a familiar act, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Thursday afternoon to have a house torn down on Wards Gap Road which has been declared a threat to public safety.

At the same time, board members expressed support for revising city policy in such cases to allow the owners of dilapidated structures a certain time to pay off liens the municipality files on the land left behind in order to avoid foreclosure proceedings.

The case at hand involves a house at 2287 Wards Gap Road — in the vicinity of the RidgeCrest retirement community — where multiple building codes violations have been an ongoing concern.

Problems documented have included unsafe conditions of porches and roofing, which is unsound and allowing moisture intrusion; inoperative motor vehicles on the premises; an accumulation of rubbish or garbage; and overgrown grass, noxious weeds and vegetation.

“Currently, there has been no movement to bring this property up to code or to demolish the house,” city Building Codes Enforcement Officer Chuck Morris said Thursday afternoon when outlining the situation to the commissioners.

This is despite many notices sent to and attempts to work with the owner of the property, James Monte Heath, who at one time was living in a vehicle there, based on Thursday’s discussion.

“We feel like we’ve done everything that we can,” Morris said of the city government’s stance on the situation involving multiple minimum housing violations. “We’ve worked several months with the property owner.”

For example, Heath failed to show up for a hearing last May to make a determination regarding the structure, which had been posted as unsafe and unfit for human habitation in April due to its dilapidated condition.

After hearing the presentation by the codes officer Thursday, the commissioners said they had no choice but to approve the demolition of the house and clearing of the lot at a cost of $8,500. The total liability to Heath is $10,200, which also includes unpaid water-sewer bills that have accumulated for the property.

“I’m interested in the public safety part of this,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said.

“I think we have to demolish it,” agreed Tom Koch, a fellow councilman.

New twist to process

Under the action taken Thursday, any materials salvaged from the demolition are to be sold and applied against the razing and removal cost, which also will constitute a lien against the real property on which the structure sat.

In keeping with a policy decision last June, the city government can launch foreclosure proceedings in order to seize and sell the land for money owed.

Previously, the policy was to simply record the lien, which required that the debt be paid if the land were sold. That has been the case with a number of problem properties confronting Mount Airy officials in recent years.

However, they decided in June that the stronger step of actually launching foreclosure proceedings was needed in order to do more to recoup the expenses incurred by city government.

In some cases, the land is not worth all that much, officials pointed out Thursday, which is around $12,000 in the case of 2287 Wards Gap Road.

Yet that particular situation also caused the commissioners to consider another option after Morris advised that Heath has proposed paying off the lien over time since the land involved is his homeplace.

That led the board to decide that this option should be offered to all property owners in demolition cases, with a formal policy to be devised and discussed at an upcoming meeting.

Koch proposed a 10-year payback period, and if the landowner reneges with the payments, then foreclosure and sale proceedings would begin.

In the matter involving the property on Wards Gap Road, foreclosure likely couldn’t start for another 30 days at least, which will allow time for any payback provision decided upon to be applied to that site, City Manager Barbara Jones explained.

