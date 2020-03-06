Police reports

• A local woman, whose occupation is listed as exotic dancer, has been arrested in Mount Airy on charges including resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to city police department reports. Lela Noelle Shipman, 21, a West Lebanon Street resident, was encountered by police Saturday on Northwood Drive in reference to a breaking and entering investigation.

Police discovered that Shipman, an employee of Paper Moon Gentlemen’s Club in Winston-Salem, was the subject of an order for arrest for failing to appear in court after she allegedly provided several false names, leading to the resisting charge. The order had been issued on Feb.12. Shipman also was charged Saturday with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 17.

• James Louis, aka “Smiley,” Anthony, 58, of 1589 Pine Ridge Road, was jailed on a felony drug charge, possession of methamphetamine, after officers conducted a welfare check Saturday at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street. A brief investigation led to the discovery of two small plastic bags of a crystal-like substance in Anthony’s possession along with a glass smoking device, arrest records show, resulting in an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony was held in the county jail under a $500 secured bond, with the case set for the April 3 District Court session.

• A stolen vehicle was located last Friday at Speedway on West Pine Street. The 2006 Dodge Durango SUV had been stolen from Cathy Walter Holt, with no other details listed.

• Shane Daniel, aka “Smoochie Poo,” Olson, 26, listed as homeless, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Friday at a residence on Churchill Lane from which he had been banned, after police responded to a civil disturbance call at that location.

Olson also was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of communicating threats which had been issued in the city on Feb. 13, with no other details listed. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 20.

• A larceny was reported last Friday at Snappy Lunch downtown, where miscellaneous keys owned by David Charles Ravert of Broad Street, an employee of the restaurant, were stolen from a pocket of his jacket.

• Clothing and other items valued at about $80 were taken on Feb. 27 from a dryer at a laundromat on Merita Street. Shana Mae Hughes of Justin Lane is listed as the victim of the crime, which included the theft of blankets, shirts, socks, pants, a jacket and a beach towel.