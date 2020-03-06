Countywide voter recount ordered

It appears Tuesday’s primary might not be over in Surry County.

Late Thursday afternoon, Michella Huff, director of the Surry County Board of Elections, said the State Board of Elections has called for a “discretionary recount” of the votes cast in Tuesday’s primary. The recount will be on Tuesday.

The recount comes after problems with five ballot tabulators in Mount Airy precincts that resulted in a number of ballots cast by voters being locked in a secure box on Tuesday early in the day, then counted later than night. The extra steps involved in the process delayed voting totals being finalized and released until nearly 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

While the issues were limited to five electronic tabulators used in the Mount Airy precincts, Huff said the recount will cover all Surry County ballots, and will take place at 11 a.m. in the Board of Elections Office in the Surry County Service Center Training Room in Dobson.

Huff said earlier this week that a coding issue was to blame for the problems in the Mount Airy precincts.

She explained that there were seven different ballot styles people could use Tuesday, based on the contested races available in each area of the county, as well as political party affiliation. There were three separate Republican ballots for various primaries around the county, and one each for the Democratic, Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties. Five of the electronic tabulators would not read one of the ballots.

What she described as a “coding issue” created by an outside vendor hired by the state board was at fault.

Despite the problems Huff said voting was never interrupted. The ballots that the tabulator couldn’t read were stored in a secure emergency bin on each tabulator while new, properly functioning tabulators were delivered to the locations around mid-day.

Those ballots were not removed from the secure bins until Tuesday night. After the polls closed, she said a bipartisan team fed the hand-marked ballots through the newly added tabulators to come up with the final results at the precincts.

“We were in constant contact with the State Board of Elections throughout the day and evening,” Huff said. “At no time on Election Day were ballots jeopardized, and the locked ballot boxes from all 24 precincts are in the boardroom at the Board of Elections Office.”

“This recount will be for the entire election, not only the five precincts affected, to ensure voter and public confidence in the election process,” Huff said. “(The) State Board of Elections has required the coding vendor to bring a high speed digital scanner and a technician to be in place for the entire process…The recount will include all paper ballots voted on election day, through absentee voting which includes both OneStop early voting locations and Absentee by Mail.”

The recount will be open to the public.

The preliminary totals from the local races in the March 3 primary results were:

– Incumbent Larry Johnson defeated Steven Odum in the race for the GOP nomination to run for the Mount Airy District seat on the Surry County Board of Commissioners;

– In the three-way race for the Republican nomination for the Surry County Register of Deeds, former Mount Airy Board of Commissioner member Todd Harris defeated Jennifer White and Scott Elvis;

– Dale Badgett defeated Leigh Hiatt Poindexter in the race for the GOP nomination to the District 1 (greater Mount Airy area) seat on the Surry County Board of Education;

– Jamey Reeves Brant defeated Terrell Stephens and Don Moore Jr. in a race for the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy City Board of Education District B seat;

– Thomas Horton won the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy Board of Education District C seat over incumbent Teresa Leiva.

Snafu in Mount Airy precincts spurs decision

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Reach John at 415-4701.

