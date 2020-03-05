Mount Airy Police Reports

• A traffic crash investigation has led to a Mount Airy woman being jailed, according to city police department reports. The crash occurred Sunday morning on Hamburg Street at South Renfro Street, which resulted in Kimberly Ann Hunter, 44, of 141 Angela Lane, being transported to Northern Regional Hospital for evaluation.

Hunter had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and submitted to a blood draw, police records state, resulting in her being charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked related to a previous impairment incident.

The Mount Airy woman also was charged with being a fugitive from justice after officers discovered that she was wanted on an order for arrest from Carroll County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. Hunter was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 17.

• A case involving larceny and property damage occurred last Thursday at Carter Bank and Trust on Willow Street, where two parking signs and a metal post were stolen and damaged. Ultimate Towing and Recovery is listed as the victim of the crime, for which a loss/damage figure of $250 was given.

• A license plate, number DLY3868, was discovered stolen last Thursday from a 2003 Ford Windstar van owned by Nancy Edwards Moore of Mount Airy while it was at 461 N. South St., listed as the location of Mountain Valley Hospice Re-Sale Shoppe.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 49, of 338 Durham St., No. 2, was charged with second-degree trespassing on two occasions last week in the wake of Bouldin’s presence at locations from which he had been banned.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 25 at the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on Rockford Street, where Bouldin was banned in September 2016. The other incident took place a day later at the C.F. Jones dining establishment on West Pine Street, where Bouldin had been directed not to return in May 2015.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Wednesday and on April 22.

On Tuesday in Danbury he faces charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

On Wednesday in Dobson he faces one of the trespassing charges as well as larceny and possession of stolen goods.

On March 26 he has a court date in Winston-Salem to face a charge of larceny.

He has previous convictions on his record for trespassing, DWI, assault on a female,

communicating threats and harassing phone calls, and misuse of the 911 system.

Back in 1995 he was convicted of four felonies and did three and a half months in prison. These crimes were three counts of selling a Schedule VI controlled substance (usually marijuana) and one count of possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI substance.