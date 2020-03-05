County selling off foreclosed lots

DOBSON — County officials made like RE/MAX this week, agreeing to sell off some small real estate holdings.

Don Mitchell, county facilities director, appeared before the Surry County Board of Commissioners this week to discuss bids his office has received on four pieces of properties the county has owned since foreclosure proceedings.

Commissioner Van Tucker said he likes to make sure the taxpayers get good value out of any property that is sold. With the first property that came up, he said there is a reason the two bids received were well under the tax value.

That would be a phrase the board would repeat as offers on the other three properties also came in under the tax value, but for different reasons.

• The first property to come up was on Little Waterfall Drive, off Dodson Mill Road, about a mile west of the Old U.S. 52 exit for Pilot Mountain. This parcel is about 3.6 acres in size and has a tax value of $10,340.

Two offers came in during the same week, said Mitchell. The first was only for $750 from Coast2Coast Group, a registered real estate rentals company.

This company, based on the eastern side of the state in Washington, has made other low-ball offers to counties in the past couple of years. In January 2019 the company offered $4,000 for six tracts in Haywood County with a total tax value of more than $150,000.

In April 2019 Beaufort County commissioners rejected an offer from the company, citing that Coast2Coast itself owed back taxes on properties in the area. That county claimed the company owed $5,395.91 on 41 different properties, while the owner, Wayne Langston, was listed as owing $1,025.27 on three of his own properties.

Commissioner Tucker, who represents the East District, said he knows the Little Waterfall land has a tax value of more than $10,000, but it also has two big problems out there.

The first is that the county knows that there is debris buried under the surface, he said. A previous owner had mobile homes on the site, he said, and he knows for sure that some were demolished and buried in the dirt. That lowers the value for anyone who would want to buy the land and try to develop it.

The second problem, Tucker added, is that because no one lives on the lot, there has been a lot of traffic from dirt bikes and ATVs, which is a liability since the county owns the property.

The county has tried putting up “No Trespassing” signs and even putting a chain across one entrance, but people have ignored the signs and even cut through the chain, he noted.

While the $750 offer wasn’t palatable, Mitchell said the county received a much higher offer the same week from Chris Hege, whom he said works for Duke Energy. Hege offered $3,500.

Mitchell said he made sure that Hege understood that there is buried debris there, and the offer was still made with the requisite 5% paid down.

This land has been on the county’s books for a few years and hasn’t been drawing any tax revenue, said Tucker. Considering the circumstances, he said he would support taking less than tax value to have the land be useful again.

The county board voted unanimously in favor.

Mitchell noted that all such offers must allow for a 10-day upset bid period, but since the properties have been on the books for a year or even a decade in one case, then further offers seem unlikely.

Mitchell said that the other three properties also had a bid put in from Hege, of Duke Energy.

• The next property up for discussion is on Northview Drive, which off Dodson Mill Road on the back side of the Pilot Mountain City Cemetery.

This is within the town limits of Pilot Mountain, said Mitchell, and 0.646 of an acre.

The lot is in a residential area and has a tax value of $18,200. However, he added, the spot isn’t viable as it is now because the land drops off steeply and it would take a lot of fill dirt to be useful for anything. The county has held this property for maybe seven or eight years without any interest from buyers.

Hege made a $2,000 offer, and the board approved the bid.

• A parcel on Carroll Street is a vacant lot inside the city of Mount Airy.

The parcel is listed as four lots in size and has a tax value of $12,000, said Mitchell.

However, he added, buyers have been scared off by a lien on it from the city. The property was a safety hazard, so the city went in and cleaned it up; then city officials put a bill for $6,595 for work done as a lien on the property. Anyone who buys the lot has to pay the city for that cleanup.

The commissioners asked where this lot was located.

Carroll Street runs behind Cooke Rentals and Porkey’s Bar-B-Que and connects with Hickory Street and Starlite Road.

Some developers have shown interest in the land before, thinking of putting in a business like a car garage, but it is zoned residential, Mitchell noted.

Hege made an offer of $1,000 to the county and the $6,595 owed to the city.

Chairman Larry Johnson, who represents the Mount Airy District, said this would put the property back on the tax books, and the lien payment would make the city happy.

Commissioner Bill Goins made the motion to accept the offer, and the board voted in favor.

• The final property is on Factory Street, which runs parallel to South Street from the hospital area over to the medical offices such as the Skin Surgery Center and Northern Orthopaedics.

Mitchell said the county hasn’t had this one as long as the others, about a year now, but like the others there is an issue.

There are a lot of businesses on the north end of Factory Street, and the only interest shown on the property is for putting in a business, he said. However, this 1.5 lots is in the residential section of the road and isn’t zoned for business.

The parcel has a tax value of $12,000, and Hege put in a bid of $2,000.

The board approved the bid, and all four properties were put in place for any upset bids to come in over the next week.

Without any upset amounts, the bids will become final.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

