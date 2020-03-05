Snafu doesn’t slow local elections

A coding issue with several electronic voting tabulators had local elections officials working until almost 1 a.m. Wednesday in order to finish counting ballots from Tuesday night’s primary.

Despite the problems — centered around five Mount Airy precincts — voting was never interrupted, according to Michella Huff, director of elections for the Surry County Board of Elections.

While vote totals from most of the county’s precincts were tabulated and reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday night, many of the votes received at those five city precincts could not be counted until late Tuesday evening, after the polls closed and the ballots were driven to the elections office in Mount Airy.

Huff explained that there were seven different ballot styles people could use Tuesday, based on the contested races available in each area of the county, as well as political party affiliation. So there were three separate Republican ballots for various primaries around the county, and one each for the Democratic, Constitution, Green and Libertarian parties.

The electronic tabulators which count the votes are coded to do their job — and to be secure from any sort of hacking — by an outside vendor contracted by the State Board of Elections.

The issue Tuesday was that the coding on five of the tabulators did not work correctly, meaning it would not read one style of ballots.

“We had calls almost simultaneously Tuesday morning,” Huff said of precinct workers discovering the issue.

She said individuals were still able to vote, and those ballots were stored in a secure emergency bin on each tabulator. She said at each of the five locations, election team members oversaw the storage of the ballots in the bins, then locked them in.

Those ballots were not removed from the secure bins until Tuesday night, when precinct officials drove the tabulators to Dobson, then opened them and counted the ballots. She said the entire operation always had a bipartisan team of election officials doing the work, overseen by individuals from both major political parties.

Huff said new tabulators were driven to the affected precincts — one was put in place at 11:20 a.m., another by noon, and the three other precincts had new tabulators in place by 1 p.m.

Once the new tabulators were in place, there were no more issues.

“Voting never did cease, ballots never were jeopardized,” Huff said.

Final results

As a result of the delay, the final vote tallies for Surry County were not available until shortly before 1 a.m., past the Mount Airy News’ press deadline (final results were published online shortly after they were available).

In those final tabulations, incumbent Larry Johnson grabbed slightly more than 59% of the votes for the GOP nomination to the Mount Airy District seat on the Surry County Board of Commissioners. The board chairman garnered 4,288 votes to 2,969 for challenger Steven Odum.

In the three-way race for the Republican nomination for the Surry County Register of Deeds, former Mount Airy Board of Commissioner member Todd Harris pulled out a narrow victory, with 2,883 votes to 2,768 for Jennifer White. Scott Elvis finished third, with 1,696 votes.

White had led most of the night as precinct results trickled in, only falling behind with the finally tally posted at 12:55 a.m.

In the first-ever partisan primary for local school board seats, Dale Badgett took a commanding victory over Leigh Hiatt Poindexter in the race for the GOP nomination to the District 1 (greater Mount Airy area) seat on the Surry County Board of Education. Badgett received 3,810 votes to Poindexter’s 1,588 to replace Brian Moser, who chose not to run for reelection.

In the race for the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy City Board of Education District B seat, Jayme Reeves Brant tallied 638 votes, to 386 for Terrell Stephens and 118 for Don Moore Jr.

In the race for the Mount Airy Board of Education District C seat, Thomas Horton received 636 votes, compared to 497 by incumbent Teresa Leiva.

State and federal primary results came in much earlier Tuesday evening.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday enough candidates had such commanding leads the Associated Press was already calling the results.

Among those claiming victory were Gov. Roy Cooper, who received 87% of the statewide vote in his Democratic primary bid to seek re-election in the fall, easily defeating his rival, Ernest Reeves.

In Surry County Cooper took 84% of the vote, to 16% for Reeves.

In the GOP gubernatorial primary, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest held an even more commanding advantage, with 89% of votes, to Holly Grange’s 11%.

Forest took Surry County with about the same margin, collecting 91% percent of local votes tallied in the primary.

Mark Robinson claimed the GOP nomination for the lieutenant governor’s race. Robinson, who has no political experience but rose to prominence when a video went viral showing him giving an impassioned gun rights speech to Greensboro city council, garnered 32% of the statewide vote. State Sen. Andy Wells trailed at 14%, Mark Johnson had 12% of the vote, John Ritter was at 11%, with former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran, Greg Gebhardt, Renee Ellmers and Scott Stone each tallying roughly 6%-7%. Buddy Bengel pulled slightly less than 7%.

Cochran easily won Surry County, carrying 41% of the vote, compared to Robinson’s 26%. Johnson garnered 10% of the local vote while all other candidates were in single digits.

After the results were announced, Cochran went on social media to state, “I owe an enormous amount of gratitude to voters, supporters, organizers and volunteers. It takes incredible courage to put your name on a ballot. Thanks to each of you for your commitment to your community, state, and country!”

In the race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, none of the six candidates achieved 30% of the votes casts, meaning there likely will be a run-off between the top two candidates — Yvonne Lewis Holley, who had 26.5% of votes, and Terry Van Duyn, who came in with 20.44%.

In the presidential primaries, Joe Biden outdistanced the field to claim North Carolina’s 110 Democratic delegates with 43% of the vote, with Bernie Sanders finishing second at 24%.

In Surry County Biden took 1,941 votes, to Sanders’ 1,003. Michael Bloomberg was third at 822. Boomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday morning.

In the GOP primary, President Trump easily won against token resistance, claiming 93% of the vote. Joe Walsh and Bill Weld each claimed 2%, and another 2.5% voted “no preference.”

In Surry County, Trump garnered 7,222 votes compared to 161 for “no preference,” 117 for Walsh and 86 for Weld.

Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis easily won the GOP primary with 78% of the vote, followed by Paul Wright at 8%, and Larry Holmquist and Sharon Hudson at 7% each.

Tillis has 5,608 of Surry County’s votes, compared to 819 for Holmquist, 542 for Wright and 446 for Hudson.

He will square off against Democratic winner Cal Cunningham, who claimed 57% in a marginally closer race. Erica Smith was second with 35% of the vote, followed by Trevor Fuller and Steve Swenson, each pulling 3%, and Atul Goel picking up 2% of the vote.

In Surry County, Cunningham took 3,182 of the votes, easily outdistancing the field. Smith had 888 votes, Swenson has 178, Fuller stood at 135 and Goel took 75 votes.

All results are considered tentative until final certification when statewide voter canvassing takes place on March 13.

