Mount Airy art student recognized

WINSTON-SALEM – A Mount Airy student was among nine high schoolers in the Visual Arts Program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts whose work was recognized during the recent Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Jane Ferry, of Mount Airy, was one of five students who received a gold key for her work. Gold Key winners advance to national adjudication.

The awards were presented recently at Barton College in Wilson.

“These awards are well-deserved by our young artists who work very hard honing their craft,” said Will Taylor, director of the Visual Arts Program. “We’re proud to see them recognized for their talent, discipline and creative vision.”

In addition to Jane, other winners include:

• Alannah Couch of Warrenton, who won a Gold Key; Ace Kim of Apex, a Silver Key; Lorelei Lin of Cornelius, three Gold Keys, a Silver Key, and an American Visions Award nomination; Cora McAnulty of Kernersville, a Silver Key; Eduardo Rosario-Nieves of Charlotte, a Silver Key; Hami Trinh of Sanford, five Gold Keys, two Silver Keys, one Honorable Mention and an American Visions Award nomination; Ila Waller of Chapel Hill, two Gold Medals and two Honorable Mentions; Grace White of Clemmons, a Silver Key.

The nationally renowned Scholastic Art Awards program was created for middle and high school students to encourage student achievement, to recognize and applaud art teachers, and to emphasize the importance of the visual arts in the school curriculum.

Students from 131 schools entered the regional competition, submitting 3,445 works in categories including architecture, comic art, ceramics and glass, digital art, product design, drawing, fashion, film and animation, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and video games. An additional 98 portfolios were submitted.

“Our visual artists are crafting incredible works in drawing, sculpture, design, mixed media, and digital media,” said Michael Kelley, dean of Design and Production. “We’re proud to see their work recognized in a highly competitive district. Congratulations to the winners and their faculty mentors: Will Taylor, Kaitlyn Botts and Elizabeth Alexander.”

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts is America’s first state-supported arts school, a unique stand-alone public university of arts conservatories. With a high school component, UNCSA is a degree-granting institution that trains young people of talent in dance, design and production, drama, film making, and music.