Pilot Middle chooses teacher of year

Submitted photo From left are Pilot Mountain Middle School Principal Amy Harris, seventh-grade math teacher Tina Vanhoy, and Assistant Principal Jonathan Frasher. Vanhoy was selected as the school’s teacher of the year. - Submitted photo Seventh grade math teacher Tina Vanhoy’s is surrounded by her seventh-grade math class. -

Pilot Mountain Middle School has named seventh-grade teacher Tina Vanhoy as teacher of the year.

”She is an amazing educator and asset to Pilot Mountain Middle and to the children at the Ravens Nest,” the school said in announcing the selection.

School officials shared some comments about her from co-workers:

”Mrs. Vanhoy is an amazing human being. She goes above and beyond for her students everyday and truly cares about their grades and well-being…She always has a smile for you each and every day. She is an amazing role model for our seventh graders and has earned the respect and admiration of each one of her students. She always has her students best interest in mind and really understands the seventh grade student.”