County planning 250th anniversary

Surry County is about to reach a quarter of a millennium in age.

Six years before the Declaration of Independence and 19 years before North Carolina ratified the U.S. Constitution, folks in Northwest North Carolina petitioned the General Assembly to break the area off into a new county to be called Surry.

Now 250 years later, county government is planning a day-long celebration for May 2 at the county seat.

Kate Rauhauser-Smith, visitor services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, wrote in a January history column for The Mount Airy News that the petition for the new county was made in 1770. However, the issue wasn’t resolved by the state legislators before ending the session for that year. The men went back home to their farms and businesses.

“Finally on Jan. 26, 1771, Governor Tryon signed the bill creating Surry County,” she wrote. “Law required the act to be published and announced in various public places for a period of three months before it was enacted on April 1 of that year.”

Because of the long time between when local ancestors petitioned for a new county and when the act occurred, county officials say they want to do an extended celebration, starting with an event on May 2.

The sestercentennial (250th) anniversary will have a kickoff — being called Surry 250 — that Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Square, 114 W. Atkins St.

Those attending will enjoy food trucks and Surry County sonkers as well as activities for children. The event will offer historical and tradesmen booths from Wake Forest University and Horne Creek, Revolutionary War re-enactments and a lineup of bluegrass, old time, country and jazz musicians: Nunn Brothers, Slate Mountain Ramblers, Melva Houston, Anna Mertson, Mickey Galyean and Cullen’s Bridge.

Those who attend should bring a blanket or lawn chair to relax on the courthouse lawn, where concerts and social events were held for decades.

“Surry County has a deep, rich history of music and these local musicians will put on a great performance for citizens on May 2,” said Board Chairman Larry Johnson.

“In addition, the booths, Surry County sonkers and food trucks represent a terrific mixture of Surry County flavor and history, including Native American origins on our rivers and agriculture. We invite our citizens and everyone in the surrounding counties to come out and experience a great time on May 2.”

Atkins and Crutchfield streets will be blocked off for the event; parking will be available at Dobson Elementary School, Dobson First Baptist Church and the Surry County Judicial Center.

City event

Dobson won’t be the only happening place in Surry County that day.

Two hours after Surry 250 gets under way, the 11th-Annual Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival begins in downtown Mount Airy. The festival features top North Carolina wineries and craft beer producers, food and music from noon to 6 p.m.

Festival packages are available which include: General admission, local accommodations and transportation, as well as a complementary bottle of wine.

The event is presented by Mount Airy Rotary Club. The tickets are $20; proceeds will benefit Rotary’s local and international charity organizations.

“The Budbreak Festival is a celebration of wine and its makers,” says the event website. “This year we have broadened our list of craft breweries from around North Carolina. Attention to detail and a strong vision are key notes to this artful, yet ancient art.”

“Enjoy the many local eateries on Main Street or relax at our tent pavilion for food, drink and fun just off the bandstand.

“Bring your dancing shoes, as we share in a common love of music, food, wine, and friends. A good time for one and all featuring some of our region’s best local acts.”

Mount Airy is still putting together a list of 2020 participants, but here are the companies who took part in the 2019 Budbreak.

From Mount Airy: Old North State Winery and Round Peak Winery.

From Dobson: Herrera Vineyards and Surry Cellars.

From Elkin: Elkin Creek Vineyard, Skull Camp Brewing (craft beer) and Slightly Askew Winery.

Other locations:

Cougar Run Winery, Concord

Foothills Brewing Company (craft beer), Winston-Salem

Native Vines, Lexington

Lake James Cellars, Glen Alpine

Sanders Ridge, Boonville

Southern Charm Winery, Lincolnton

Thistle Meadow Winery, Laurel Springs

Waldensian, Valdese.

Keep it going

The Surry 250 celebration doesn’t end on May 2. The county office stated that a lecture series and bus tours will be held at times during the rest of the year to honor the county’s history, which includes a time period where land that now makes up Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties were part of Surry.

Dates, times and details for those events will be announced in later articles.

Then when the official start of the county comes up on Jan. 26, 2021, the county is planning another event, possibly the burying of a 100-year time capsule.

For more information about Surry 250, log onto http://facebook.com/surry250 and www.surry250.com.

