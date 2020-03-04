Primary races help fall elections take shape

By John Peters - jpeters@mtairynews.com

Tuesday’s primary featured the first local board of education partisan races, a three-way race for the GOP nomination for the Surry County Register of Deeds, and one incumbent losing a nomination fight.

Final results weren’t available until almost 1 a.m.

Incumbent Larry D. Johnson grabbed slightly more than 59% of the votes for the GOP nomination to the Mount Airy District seat on the Surry County Board of Commissioners. He garnered 4,288 votes to 2,969 for challenger Steven Odum.

In the three-way race for the Republican nomination for the Surry County Register of Deeds, former Mount Airy Board of Commissioner member Todd Harris pulled out a narrow victory, with 2,883 votes to 2,768 for Jennifer White. Scott Elvis finished third, with 1,696 votes.

White had led most of the night as precinct results trickled in, only falling behind with the finally tally posted at 12:55 a.m.

In the first-ever partisan primary for local school board seats, Dale Badgett took a commanding victory over Leigh Hiatt Poindexter in the race for the GOP nomination to the District 1 (greater Mount Airy area) seat on the Surry County Board of Education. Badgett received 3,810 votes to Poindexter’s 1,588 to replace Brian Moser, who chose not to run for reelection.

In the race for the GOP nomination for the Mount Airy City Board of Education District B seat, Jayme Reeves Brant tallied 638 votes, to 386 for Terrell Stephens and 118 for Don Moore Jr.

In the race for the Mount Airy Board of Education District C seat, Thomas Horton received 636 votes, compared to 497 by incumbent Teresa Leiva.

State and federal primary results came in much earlier Tuesday evening.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a majority of precincts across the state had not yet reported, but some candidates had such commanding leads the Associated Press was already calling the results.

Among those tentatively claiming victory were Gov. Roy Cooper, who received 88% of the statewide vote in his Democratic primary bid to seek re-election in the fall. At that time, he had a 577,216 to 77,012 advantage over his opponent, Ernest Reeves.

In Surry County, again with just 7 of 24 precincts reporting, Cooper took 86% of the vote, to 14% for Reeves.

In the GOP gubernatorial primary, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest held an even more commanding advantage, with 90%, or 372,097 votes, to Holly Grange’s 10%, or 42,926 votes.

Forest appeared to be on his way to winning Surry County by about the same margin, with a 92% vote tally at 10:45 p.m.

With slightly more than half of the state’s precincts reporting, it appears Mark Robinson was on his way to winning the GOP nomination for the lieutenant governor’s race. He had 33% of the vote at that time, State Sen. Andy Wells trailed at 14%, Mark Johnson had 12% of the vote, John Ritter was at 11%, with former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran, Greg Gebhardt, Renee Ellmers and Scott Stone each tallying 6%.

Cochran easily won Surry County, carrying 45% of the vote, compared to Robinson’s 15%. All other candidates were in single digits.

In the presidential primaries, Joe Biden outdistanced the field to claim North Carolina’s 110 Democratic delegates, with Bernie Sanders finishing second. Biden claimed 37% of the state’s Democratic voters, while Sanders finished with 23%.

In Surry County, with 15 of the county’s 24 precincts reporting, Biden took 1,422 votes, to Sanders’ 759. Bloomberg was third at 687, and no one else was at 250.

In the GOP primary, President Trump easily won against token resistance, claiming 94% of the vote. Joe Walsh and Bill Weld each claimed 2%, and another 2% voted “no preference.”

In Surry County, Trump garnered 5,559 votes as of 10:50 p.m., compared to 117 for “no preference,” 91 for Walsh and 62 for Weld.

Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis easily won the GOP primary with 79% of the vote, followed by Paul Wright at 8%, and Larry Holmquist and Sharon Hudson at 7% each.

Tillis has 4,277 of Surry County’s votes counted by 10:50 p.m., compared to 668 for Holmquist, 407 for Wright and 353 for Hudson.

He will square off against Democratic winner Cal Cunningham, who claimed 57% in a marginally closer race. Erica Smith was second with 35% of the vote, followed by Trevor Fuller and Steve Swenson, each pulling 3%, and Atul Goel picking up 2% of the vote.

In Surry County, Cunningham took 2,517 of the votes counted by 10:50 p.m., easily outdistancing the field. Smith had 660 votes, Swenson has 137, Fuller stood at 97 and Goel took 51 votes.

