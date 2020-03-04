Police reports

• A Mount Airy man who was found passed out in his vehicle Monday has been jailed under a $20,000 secured bond on felony drug charges, according to city police department reports.

Cody Ryan McMillian, 28, of 356 Lynnewood Drive, who officers say had a glass smoking pipe between his legs when encountered at 145 N. Renfro St., was detained so a search of his person and 2008 Nissan Versa could be conducted. It allegedly turned up quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, alprazolam and suboxone.

McMillian was charged with four felonies: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. He also is accused of misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is scheduled for the April 16 session of Surry District Court.

• Someone was found in possession of a stolen vehicle Sunday night at Circle K on North Main Street. The owner of the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was identified as Heather Melissa Linville of Simpson Mill Road. The person discovered with the vehicle was not listed in police records, which also do not include other details surrounding the incident.

• Penny Goins Bowman, 49, of 715 Rockford St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods Friday at Walmart, where she allegedly took food items and drinks with a total value of $253. Bowman is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 2.

• A theft was discovered Thursday at the home of Deborah Lynn Wolfe at Jasper Pointe Apartments, where a check was stolen from Wolfe’s checkbook involving a BB&T account.

• Police were told last Wednesday morning that a Takeuchi compact excavator valued at $20,000 had been stolen the night before from a site at 806 S. South St. identified as a parking-drop lot/garage area. The victim of the crime is listed as the Superior Greenery landscaping business in Ararat, Virginia.