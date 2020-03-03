Fake prescriptions flood pharmacies

Fake cough medicine prescriptions have been making appearances at pharmacies in Mount Airy, targeting what the city police chief says is a rare drug combination for this area.

Fraudulent prescriptions were received at multiple drug stores in town last week seeking a Schedule V controlled substance identified as Phernergan with codeine.

Phernergan is a brand name for promethazine, which is used to treat allergies, sleeping difficulties and nausea, and also to sedate people who are agitated or anxious, based on online pharmaceutical sources.

Codeine is an opioid pain reliever prescribed for coughing and mild to moderately severe physical suffering or discomfort, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is a synthetic drug derived from morphine.

“The codeine, we have seen that in the past,” Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson said Tuesday, but not in combination with Phernergan. “It’s not what you typically see in this type of activity.”

However, the use of forged prescriptions to obtain Phenergan with codeine — forming a narcotic cough syrup — has been widespread elsewhere in the country.

Typically, the drugs from pharmacies are then mixed with other ingredients and sold on the black market at highly inflated prices as an illicit, candy-flavored cough syrup cocktail known on the streets as “sizzurp.”

Chief Watson said that so far quantities of the drug have been received in three instances at local pharmacies, while attempts to do so were unsuccessful in two other cases.

“What they did was they used a false prescription pad,” Watson said of the method employed at businesses including Walgreens on Rockford Street, North Main Pharmacy, Gates Pharmacy, Mount Airy Drug and Northern Family Pharmacy.

The two locations where the unsuccessful attempts occurred were Mount Airy Drug and North Main Pharmacy.

Watson said the fake prescription pad that was used contained certain identifiers that looked authentic, but later were discovered to be fraudulent.

The incidents reported all have involved an unknown suspect presenting the prescription, with a female specifically described as the perpetrator in one of the cases.

“At this point, we don’t believe the offender is local,” Watson said while acknowledging that more than one person could be involved.

In saying no one has been arrested so far on what would constitute felony charges, the police chief explained Tuesday that consultations and follow-up investigations were still ongoing.

“But we do have a person of interest,” Watson said.

He is hopeful that investigators can bring a resolution to the situation within the next week or so and issue charges.

