Tharrington students show off living wax museum

March 3, 2020 mtairynews Community, Education, News 0
Eli Cox, Ashton Hayes, and Vivienne Gardner show off their respective Living Wax Museum exhibits. Submitted photo Eli Cox, Ashton Hayes, and Vivienne Gardner show off their respective Living Wax Museum exhibits. - Submitted photo
Kaleia Martin, Ellyzabeth Rojas, Roman Ramirez Castillo and Trudy Spencer next to their Living Wax Museum exhibits. Submitted photo Kaleia Martin, Ellyzabeth Rojas, Roman Ramirez Castillo and Trudy Spencer next to their Living Wax Museum exhibits. - Submitted photo
Sophia Goughary, Avery Leonard, Ella Stanley, and Ryan Wagner smile for pictures while showing off their Living Wax Museum exhibits. Submitted photo Sophia Goughary, Avery Leonard, Ella Stanley, and Ryan Wagner smile for pictures while showing off their Living Wax Museum exhibits. - Submitted photo
The second grade Dual Language Immersion students at Tharrington Primary School pose for a group picture. Submitted photo The second grade Dual Language Immersion students at Tharrington Primary School pose for a group picture. - - Submitted photo
Cameron Clabo, Taylor Haynes, Trey Fussell, and Parker Brown with their Living Wax Museum exhibits. Submitted photo Cameron Clabo, Taylor Haynes, Trey Fussell, and Parker Brown with their Living Wax Museum exhibits. - - Submitted photo
Baker Leathers, Jayden Martinez, and Perez Marlee Hauser stand next to their Living Wax Museum exhibits. Submitted photo Baker Leathers, Jayden Martinez, and Perez Marlee Hauser stand next to their Living Wax Museum exhibits. - - Submitted photo
Kaylee Gracia, Lyric Penn, Daniel de la Cruz, and Bates Currin pose for pictures with their exhibits. Submitted photo Kaylee Gracia, Lyric Penn, Daniel de la Cruz, and Bates Currin pose for pictures with their exhibits. - - Submitted photo
Ethan Anaya, Omar Macario, Monzon Gabriel, and Nance Leoon Selba were among Tharrington Elementary School students showing off their Living Wax Museum exhibits. Submitted photo Ethan Anaya, Omar Macario, Monzon Gabriel, and Nance Leoon Selba were among Tharrington Elementary School students showing off their Living Wax Museum exhibits. - - Submitted photo

Second Grade Dual Language Immersion students at Tharrington Primary School recently held the school’s third Bilingual Living Wax Museum.

Students selected and researched historical figures that have had an impact locally, nationally, or worldwide. Each student dressed up as their chosen historical person, created a history board and prepared a short presentation in English and Spanish.

As school and community guests made their way through the exhibit, they had the opportunity to listen to each presentation in either language. This second-grade project integrates social studies with reading, language arts in English and Spanish, and public speaking skills.

