Davis honored as he retires from city schools

Larry Davis (from left), former State Superintendent Dr. June Atkinson, and Mount Airy Schools Chief Officer Dr. Phillip Brown pose for a picture during a recent ceremony honoring Davis upon his retirement. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Larry Davis (from left), former State Superintendent Dr. June Atkinson, and Mount Airy Schools Chief Officer Dr. Phillip Brown pose for a picture during a recent ceremony honoring Davis upon his retirement. - Submitted photo Previous and current Mount Airy Board of Education members, students, Career Technical Education teachers, and family members join Larry Davis he learns that the Innovation Lab at Mount Airy High School will be named the Larry Davis Innovation Lab. -

In the late summer of 1977, Larry Davis walked through the doors of Mount Airy High School to take on the responsibilities of being a typing teacher.

Last week he retired from the school system. In the intervening 43 years, Davis’ work and influence in developing a Career and Technical Education program, and leading the charge into word processor and computer use, was so vast, the state created an award to recognize him.

During a recent retirement ceremony honoring Davis, city schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison recognized him as being the first recipient of the North Carolina Association of School Administrators 2020 Trailblazer Award.

“I nominated you for a leadership award and the committee felt so strongly about the work you have accomplished in your career, that they created an award in which you are the first recipient,” she said. “The Trailblazer Award will be given in the future to educators like you, transformational leaders who have inspired their peers and their students with innovation and excellence.”

Her remarks came just after Mount Airy Mayor, and former city board of education member, David Rowe proclaimed Feb. 24 as Larry Davis Career and Technical Education Day in Mount Airy.

Early in his career, Davis worked closely with Dr. June Atkinson, regional director for vocational education at the time, to implement a model classroom at Mount Airy Senior High. This lab allowed other educators around the state to visit and see first-hand the possibilities of technology in education.

“He didn’t advocate for technology for the sake of something new and shiny, but for the workforce development that he realized as a growth opportunity in North Carolina,” city school officials said.

Atkinson later went on to serve 12 years as the state superintendent, but she remembered her work with Davis. She was in Mount Airy to join those who were honoring Davis, and to talk about his influence in converting classrooms around the state from typewriters to computers.

“If we think about what an impact that conversion had we would understand the leadership, risk, and advocacy that Mr. Davis led during a time when computers were a hard sell to teachers. He has been an advocate for education over the years and worked tirelessly to push the cause of workforce development.

“In the early 1980s, teachers did not want to transition to word processors or computers,” she explained. “Mr. Davis met with Tandy representatives to bring the first working computer lab to a school. The first school lab in North Carolina was in Mount Airy with Radio Shack Tandy computers. I wanted to use it as a model for other districts. My team and I asked Mr. Davis to hold statewide training sessions for multiple summers to help reluctant teachers transition and begin to use the new computers instead of typewriters. Mr. Davis would take all of his computer students (almost all males) to the local factory, Spencers, and during employees’ lunch break, the factory owner allowed Mr. Davis’ students to practice on the computers at the factory. This was one of the first examples of a school-to-work partnership and application of computer training which we know is essential for student learning.”

This work eventually propelled him to the role of Career and Technical Education director, a position he held for more than 25 years.

“Larry frequently shares CTE best practices during regional meetings,” longtime Regional Career and Technical Education Coordinator Marty Tobey said of Davis’ continued work in helping other school systems. “He is very proud of Mount Airy City Schools and the CTE program.

“Most recently, he has shared information pertaining to Mount Airy Middle School’s Career Café, the CTE showcase featured during the fifth-grade tour, the state-of-the-art middle school Health Sciences program including a HOSA chapter which very few middle schools have, the Richard Childress Racing Driven to Lead Program, the Drone program, one of the first in the state, at Mount Airy High School, and the achievement of receiving one of the first CTE Middle Grades Expansion Grant to hire a middle school Career Development Coordinator. Larry does not claim these initiatives as his own but as a concerted effort among the district staff.”

The honors weren’t over for Davis as Chief Officer Dr. Phillip Brown presented Davis with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest honor given by the North Carolina governors to those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

“It’s been a good ride from beginning to end,” Davis said of his career. “I have worked for great superintendents and Boards of Education, along with dedicated teachers and central office staffs. If I could do it all over again, I’d start tomorrow. Mount Airy has been good to me and the Lord has blessed me with a wonderful place of employment in this district.”

Larry Davis (from left), former State Superintendent Dr. June Atkinson, and Mount Airy Schools Chief Officer Dr. Phillip Brown pose for a picture during a recent ceremony honoring Davis upon his retirement. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_7284.jpg Larry Davis (from left), former State Superintendent Dr. June Atkinson, and Mount Airy Schools Chief Officer Dr. Phillip Brown pose for a picture during a recent ceremony honoring Davis upon his retirement. Submitted photo Previous and current Mount Airy Board of Education members, students, Career Technical Education teachers, and family members join Larry Davis he learns that the Innovation Lab at Mount Airy High School will be named the Larry Davis Innovation Lab. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_7257.jpg Previous and current Mount Airy Board of Education members, students, Career Technical Education teachers, and family members join Larry Davis he learns that the Innovation Lab at Mount Airy High School will be named the Larry Davis Innovation Lab. Submitted photo