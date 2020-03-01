Tharrington installs student WIG Bell

Dristin Green, a second grade student at Tharrington Primary School, is the first student to ring the newly installed “WIG” Bell. As a part of The Leader In Me program at Tharrington, each student has set a Wildly Important Goal aka “WIG.” Once students meet their WIG, they will get to ring the bell. Dristin recently met his personal reading goal. Mount Airy City Schools

Dristin Green, a second grade student at Tharrington Primary School, is the first student to ring the newly installed “WIG” Bell. As a part of The Leader In Me program at Tharrington, each student has set a Wildly Important Goal aka “WIG.” Once students meet their WIG, they will get to ring the bell. Dristin recently met his personal reading goal.

Dristin Green rings the WIG Bell as curriculum facilitator Eve Trotter cheers him on.