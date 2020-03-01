Latest Hall of Fame class announced

By Tom Joyce - tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Runners sometimes don’t receive the same attention as athletes in higher-profile sports such as football and basketball, but are well-represented in the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Of the four latest inductees, two starred in cross country and track at Mount Airy High, Kirsten Parries and Matus Kriska.

However, the recognition of persons in the running crowd doesn’t mean those known for their skills as a gridder or hoopster were overlooked.

That includes fellow inductees, football punter Tyler Hull and basketball player Jordan Hiatt, who each competed on the collegiate level in the respective sports after their careers at Mount Airy High School.

In addition, Scott Graham, a late city commissioner and community sports advocate, has been tapped as the 2020, posthumous recipient of the Granite City Award. It honors those who have contributed to the promotion of sports locally other than as an athlete, coach or administrator.

The Sports Hall of Fame inductees were announced during a meeting of the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission toward the end of the week.

“This is one of our youngest classes that has been nominated,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said of the four athletes chosen. All were active on the high school level within the past decade, in contrast to previous inductees from Mount Airy’s long sports history.

Nominations for the 2020 Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame were solicited from the public beginning around the first of this year, seeking persons whose careers have brought recognition to them as individuals and the area by their involvement. They also must have contributed to the promotion and success of sports in the community by their actions.

“We had 19 new nominations this year,” Lewis said in reference to past nominees who weren’t selected remaining in the field of potential inductees and being carried over for a period of time. The final choices are made by the city Hall of Fame Committee.

“They had to narrow it down to five, and it was tough,” the parks and recreation director said.

Classes are now inducted into the Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame on an every-other-year basis, and with the latest selections around 85 individuals or teams have been named to the hall since the first class in 2003.

Its scope of recognition covers the city limits of Mount Airy, inclusive of the Mount Airy City Schools District and a one-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction zone that long was in place in areas just outside town.

This year’s induction program is scheduled for April 19 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

The names of those included will be engraved on a monument on the grounds of the Mount Airy Municipal Building.

