Mount Airy Police Reports

February 27, 2020 Thomas Joyce Crime, News 0

• Counterfeit currency has made another appearance in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. Police learned Tuesday that an unknown suspect had presented a bogus $100 bill at Lowes Foods on Feb. 19 to buy Newport cigarettes and Dr. Pepper with a total value of $9.

The counterfeit incident constitutes a case of obtaining property by false pretense.

• A Mount Airy man is facing felony charges of possessing heroin and cocaine as a result of a traffic stop at Walmart last Friday. A K9 indicated the presence of drugs after Donald Ray Hayslip, 37, of 1314 Grove Lane, was pulled over in a store lot, police records say.

Hayslip also was charged with another felony, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and is scheduled for a March 25 appearance in District Court.

• Amber Beth Roberts, 39, of 716 Oak Grove Church Road, was served last Thursday with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon which had been filed in March 2018 in Dobson, with the exact law enforcement agency and circumstances involved not listed.

The summons was discovered during a traffic stop on West Oakdale Street near North Main Street, which also led to Roberts being charged with no operator’s license, displaying a revoked registration plate and no liability insurance. She is facing a March 24 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Troy Lee Hodges Jr., 59, of 120 W. Pine St., was arrested on outstanding warrants on Feb. 18 for charges of felonious breaking and entering and injury to personal property which had been issued in October 2017, with no other details listed.

After being located at his residence and placed under arrest, a search conducted in conjunction with that led to the discovery of methamphetamine and another felony charge against Hodges for possession of that drug, arrest records state. He was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for an April 20 District Court appearance.