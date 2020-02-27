Eight arrested in drug cases

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has reported making eight drug-related arrests over the past 13 days, in apparently unrelated cases.
In two of the cases a man was caught after he apparently passed out or fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle.
Among those arrests was that of a Rural Hall man taken into custody in Surry County earlier this week and jailed under a nearly quarter-of-a-million dollar bond, after being charged with 14 offenses. Those charges include trafficking and possession with intent to distribute citations.
John Sherman Westmoreland, 32, of 2114 Tobaccoville Road, Rural Hall, was charged with several felonies: three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, and maintaining a drug vehicle.
He was charged with misdemeanors on two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer.
He was placed under a $220,000 secured bond and given a March 26 court date.
His arrest and subsequent charges stem from a call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received on Saturday, according to a statement issued by Sheriff Steve Hiatt.
The sheriff said two deputies responded to 2978 Wards Gap Road (north of Mount Airy just half a mile from the state line) in response to a call about an occupied silver-colored Dodge Durango sitting in the parking lot of the old Mack’s Body Shop. When they arrived on the scene, the deputies found Westmoreland unconscious behind the wheel.
“Deputies made contact with Mr. Westmoreland and noticed that he was impaired,” the sheriff’s statement said.
They also noticed that Westmoreland “was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, which was in plain view,” the sheriff said, prompting the deputies to search the vehicle. They noticed “a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs in the vehicle,” then, according to the sheriff, Westmoreland resisted arrest and attempted to run.
“After a small struggle, deputies were able to subdue him,” the sheriff said. He went on to explain that the deputies then allegedly found 56.1 grams of meth, heroin, fentanyl/heroin mixture, amphetamines/dextroamphetamine, cocaine, numerous types of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun in the car.
Three days before he is due in Dobson on these charges, Westmoreland has a March 23 court date in Winston-Salem to face a charge of larceny.
He has been convicted of larceny on four different occasions over the past 15 years, starting with breaking and entering and larceny in December 2005.
He was convicted of larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle in October 2008.
In December 2008 he pleaded guilt to two counts each of breaking and entering and larceny.
In February 2012 he was convicted of possession of Schedule IV and VI controlled substances and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
In January 2016 he was convicted of larceny. Up to this point he had never received any prison time for all his convictions.
Then in November 2018 he was convicted of four felony drug charges, three misdemeanor drug charges and child abuse. He spent a month and a half in prison for all of that.
— — —
Another drug-related arrest occured Feb. 19, when Michael Shane Blaylock, 40, of 108 Knob Drive, Mount Airy, was arrested and charged with eight different offenses after deputies found him unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of his car, which was sitting in the middle of the road not far from his home.
According to Hiatt, deputes were called to Knob Drive (off Pine Street just east of Riverside Park) upon report of a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the road there. When they arrived, the sheriff said, officers discovered “an intoxicated individual possessing illegal controlled substances.”
Upon searching the vehicle he was in — the sheriff did not say what sort of vehicle it was — deputies found “heroin, methamphetamine, clonazepam, two different firearms (handguns), and assorted drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff said.
The discovery led to Blaylock being charged with one count of driving while impaired, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug vehicle, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of felony possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blaylock was placed under a $30,000 secured bond with a March 9 court date.
In 2018, he was listed by the county probation office twice in the weekly Most Wanted feature.
The county said he was wanted for interfering with his ankle monitor after being put on supervision following convictions for larceny by changing a price tag and felony possession of meth. Those convictions came in May 2017 and resulted in him serving three months in prison.
After he was caught in December 2018 and convicted of violating his post-release terms, Blaylock went back inside for almost seven months, getting out July 10.
His first drug convictions came when he was 19 for felonies possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (typically marijuana), manufacturing the controlled substance, and maintaining a drug dwelling. He received a probation and a suspended sentence.
In 2007 he was convicted of assault on a female. He first received a suspended sentence, but that was activated after he was arrested in 2009 for felony possession of a meth precursor. He spent four months in prison for the assault charge and then four months on the felony drug charge, getting out January 2014. That was his last prison term until 2018.
— — —
In an unrelated case, local authorities — including the Surry County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team and the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division — raided a home at 1988 Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, where they found “methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia” resulting in four people being arrested and charged for illegal possession of controlled substances.
Among those arrested were:
• Keith Hylton Bean, 52, of 1988 Fancy Gap Road, charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond with a March 25 court date;
• Kenneth Henry Holt, 56, of the same address, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was served with an outstanding warrant for filing a false police report. Holt was placed under a $500 secured bond with a March 25 court date;
• Robert Daniel Ford, 31, of the same address, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ford was placed under a $1,000 secured bond with a March 25 court date;
• Autumn Brooke Jenkins, 20, of the same address, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond and a March 25 court date.
— — —
Two Pilot Mountain men were arrested and each was charged with three different drug-related charges on Feb. 12, after the Surry County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team executed a search warrant of a home at 290 Springfield Road in Pilot Mountain.
During the search of the residence, Sheriff Hiatt said detectives located meth, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Those finding resulted in the arrest of both Jeffrey Dean Stewart Jr., 33, of 290 Springfield Road, and Robert Lee Hodge, 39, of the same address.
Each man was charged with felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the sheriff. Stewart was placed under a $7,500 secured bond and Hodge was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. Both were given March 25 court dates.
When Stewart appears in court March 25 he also will face charges of felony breaking and entering, larceny, and failure to pay court costs/fines of $424.
Hodge has a March 11 court date in Danbury to face charges of larceny and second-degree trespassing. Also in Stokes March 18 he faces felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
When Hodge appears in Dobson, he also could face activation of several suspended sentences from a plea deal he entered earlier this month.
Between August 2017 and June 2019, Hodge had racked up 10 pending charges. All of them were consolidated for judgment and allowed him to avoid prison time with a suspended sentence and probation for three years.
These convictions included felonies breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule II drug, and “other felony.” He also was convicted of misdemeanors larceny, drug paraphernalia and “other misdemeanant.”
These new drug charges potentially could activate any or all of these suspended sentences.