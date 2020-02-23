Remembering a Vietnam War hero

Tommy Hicks, left, shows his grandson, Benjamin Hiatt, a clipping from a March 1967 edition of the Mount Airy Times detailing how his cousin, Gary Hicks, was killed in action in Vietnam. John Peters | Mount Airy News

For one local family, a chance encounter at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall brought decades-old emotions to the surface, gave a grandfather a chance to teach his grandson about the war and a lost relative, and left those involved wondering if more than coincidence was involved in the affair.

The episode grew out of a trip by Benjamin Hiatt, a 14-year-old Millennium Charter Academy student who traveled to the wall as part of a sightseeing tour with his local Boy Scout troop. They had planned ahead of time to visit the wall, and those working at the site were prepared with pieces of paper, each with the name of a Surry County resident who died during the Vietnam War.

The memorial is actually two black granite walls, etched with the names of U.S. servicemen who were killed or lost in Vietnam and surrounding countries — more than 58,000 names as of 2018.

By the time Benjamin was able to approach the worker handing out the papers, there was only one left.

He took the paper, looked at the name — Gary Hicks — then he went searching for the name on the wall, which he eventually found. At the time there was nothing particularly special for Benjamin about finding the name, but when he returned home he started thinking about it.

“I asked my dad, and he said to show Papa, since it was a Hicks. So we went over to his house and showed him.”

“Benjamin came in and said he was a Hicks,” his step-grandfather, Tommy Hicks, said as the two of them recounted the story. “I asked what was his first name—”

“And I said it was Gary,” Benjamin chimed in.

Tommy Hicks said hearing that name hit him pretty hard. “It was emotional,” he said as he recalled the conversation he and Benjamin had.

“That was my cousin,” Tommy Hicks explained.

That day, in his home, he said he went off to another room for a few minutes, then returned with a clipping from The Mount Airy Times, from March 1967, telling of Gary Hick’s death in Vietnam. The article said Gary, the son of Howard Lee and Bertie Hiatt Hicks of Wards Gap, was a private first class, on a combat mission, when a metal fragment tore into his body, resulting in his death.

“He had only been there two months,” Tommy Hicks said. “He graduated from North Surry in 1966, he enlisted in the army after that.”

Hicks said his and Gary’s fathers were brothers, and the two cousins were fairly close.

“We didn’t hang out together every day, but we saw each other often,” he said, growing quiet at the memories. “His father and my father were very close. You know, we were just family.” He paused for a moment before continuing with the story. “I was over there, I was in Vietnam when he was killed.”

Tommy Hicks served in both the 4th Infantry and later the 25th Infantry, spending more than a year in Vietnam. Even though his cousin also served in the 4th Infantry, he said the two never did see one another during the two months they were both serving there under the same command.

“Vietnam is mostly mountains and jungle,” he said of the war-torn and poverty-stricken nation as it existed in the 1960s and ’70s. “We spent a lot of time in the mountains,” he continued, explaining why he never saw his cousin, why word of his death didn’t filter through military channels to him.

“I got the news from my mom,” he said, weeks after his cousin’s death.

That his cousin was killed there, and then his grandson finding the name on the wall, brought another memory to the surface for Tommy Hicks.

At age 20 — “not old enough to buy a beer,” he noted with a chuckle — he said he’d never been further from his Surry County home than Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when the army sent him to Vietnam.

“I flew out of Greensboro, and I remember, when that jet plane climbed in the air, I look out the window and said to myself ‘Man, I’ll never get back home.’ I did, but I have a lot of friends I left behind.”

After returning from Vietnam in October 1967, he served a year at Fort Bragg, then remained on the reserve roles until 1971.

Over the years, the memories of his time in Vietnam, of his cousin and his friends that didn’t come back, faded some.

Until Benjamin brought home that paper etching he did from the wall, that showed the name Gary Hicks.

“I don’t know,” Tommy Hicks said of his grandson’s findings. “For Benjamin to go down and get his name, I don’t know, it was just something.”

”I didn’t know what to think to be honest,” Benjamin said. “I thought ‘wow,’ Was that even a coincidence?”

”I thought that somehow, God had sent Benjamin there to find his name. I’ve told this to some of the veterans here at home, and they all say, ‘There was a reason for that.’ I was just kind of shocked, I was emotional.”

“I wouldn’t want to do it again,” he said of his time in Vietnam. “I wouldn’t want Benjamin to do it. But it was an experience I wouldn’t take anything in the world for it.”

Now, because of a chance finding by Benjamin, Tommy Hicks — who doesn’t talk easily about his time in the war — has been able to open up some, tell his grandson about what life was like serving in the military during a brutal war. And, he’s been able to give his cousin a place of honor among the younger generations of their family.

