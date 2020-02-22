Lenten services to begin Wednesday

The annual Lenten Services sponsored by the Mount Airy Ministerial Association are set to begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The host church for this year’s event will be Central United Methodist Church on North Main Street. Services will start at 11:50 a.m. with a music prelude and congregational songs. Speakers will deliver their messages at noon. After the messages, lunch will be provided. Donations will be accepted.

The speakers for this year’s services are:

• Feb. 26, Rev. Danny Miller

• March 4, Dr. David Sparks

• March 11, Dr. Darrell Tate

• March 18, Pastor Tim Burton

• March 25, Dr. Rick Jackson

• April 1, Pastor Ray Morgan

• April 8, Pastor DM Dalton

Also, the Good Friday Service on The Last Seven Words of Christ will be held April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church. Services will begin at noon and end at 2:30 p.m.. There will be no meal provided.

The speakers for this service will be:

• Pastor Vassie Vaught, Luke 23:34

• Evangelist Jack Anderson, Luke 23:43

• Father Larry Heiney, John 19:26-27

• Pastor Jim Richland, Matthew 27:46

• Pastor Ewell Vernon, John 19:28

• Dr. Dan Merritt, John 19:30.