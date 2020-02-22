Galloway to speak at SCC

Catina Galloway will make a presentation at Surry Community College on Monday titled “The Journey From Then to Now: The New Racism.” Submitted photo

DOBSON – Catina Galloway will make a presentation at Surry Community College titled “The Journey From Then to Now: The New Racism.” The event is hosted by SCC’s Scholars of Global Distinction and Campus Life areas.

Galloway is an associate professor of sociology at Guilford Technical Community College, where she has taught sociology for the past 10 years. She is a co-owner of Aspire Training and Consulting Group, LLC, which specializes in strategic planning, leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and organizational development. Galloway is a doctoral candidate in the Leadership Studies program at North Carolina A&T University, where her research focuses on organizational leadership response to racial bias and the impact on minority faculty.

The talk, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the Auditorium (A-121), 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The Scholars of Global Distinction is a program that started at SCC last year and is open to all students. Scholars complete 15 credits of globally intensive courses, attend eight “passport” events, complete an immersion program, and deliver a capstone presentation. Participation in the program fosters increased global awareness and skills to compete in a globally diverse world.

For more information about the event or the Scholars of Global Distinction program, contact Sarah Wright, lead instructor of humanities, at wrights@surry.edu or 336-386-3439.