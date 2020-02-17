Valentine’s Day extra play is tonight

Submitted photo Katie Sparks, who plays Miranda in “The Valentine Box” rehearses a scene from the show. -

Valentine’s Day is over and done after Feb. 14, right?

Not so fast.

The Mount Airy Public Library’s teen theatre group, the Dewey Decimal Players, offer audiences another chance to share the love, with performances of the one-act play “The Valentine Box.” The first of the performances was on Monday evening, and the second is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The comedy, written by Brack Llewellyn, takes place at the fictional George Spelvin High School. It’s only a few days until the much-anticipated Valentine Dance, but all is not well with the school’s students. Zoey (Alma Parsons) has a major crush on the resident Big Man on Campus. It’s hopeless, and Zoey is getting no support from best friend Beth (Emma Hiatt), a spoiled rich girl with issues of her own.

The big dance is in trouble as well. The local garage band hired to play for the dance, fronted by Arnie Dugan (Noah Wilkes) has cancelled for lack of a drummer, and the Dance Committee is falling apart, much to the dismay of its frazzled chairman Brian (Timmy Carpenter).

Zoey finds a glimmer of hope in classmate Samantha (Olivia Jessup), who is collecting handfulls of cards in her homemade Valentine Box. Zoey follows suit, putting up her own box in the hope that her crush will give her a valentine—and an invitation to the dance.

Meanwhile, Senior Ambassador Harry (William Carpenter) is struggling with his indifferent study group, Scarlett (Sadie Watterson) and Miranda (Kate Sparks). Harry also decides to play Cupid, lining up a virtual “clown car” of potential dance dates for Miranda. All this time, shy student Mitchell (Rowan Bunton) waits in the background with a secret Valentine crush of his own.

“For a short play, there’s a lot going on,” said Angela Llewellyn, founder of the Deweys and the play’s director. “Fortunately, we have the character of Harry as the narrator. He keeps the audience up to speed throughout the show.”

Are there happy endings all around?

“Of course,” said Llewellyn. “In fact, Harry guarantees that in his opening monologue. This is a teen comedy, but there are also some very touching moments. The cast has done an amazing job with this play. I’m most proud of them.”

Performances of “The Valentine Box” are at 6:30 p.m. The play will be presented in the Mount Airy Public Library Multipurpose Room. Admission is free and the play is family-friendly.

For more information about “The Valentine Box,” the Dewey Decimal Players, or any library program, call 336-789-5108.