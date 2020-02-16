Stroke survivors share their stories

Submitted photo Emergency physician Dr. Jason Edsall simulates performing the NIH stroke scale assessment to determine if a patient has any deficits or effects from a possible stroke. Any patient presenting at Northern Regional Hospital with stroke-like symptoms can expect this process when they visit the emergency room. - Submitted photo In this simulation, the patient is being evaluated by a neurologist who is being connected to the patient remotely using telemedicine. Stroke Coordinator Debbie Moser facilitates the communication using the designated mobile telemedicine cart. - Submitted photo Emergency physician Dr. Jason Edsall simulates further evaluation of the patient for stroke using the NIH stroke scale assessment. In this part of the evaluation, speech is evaluated to determine if speech is slurred or if the patient is using incorrect words. -

“When it comes to a stroke, be fast,” says Debbie Moser, RN, BSN, coordinator of the Advanced Primary Stroke Center of Northern Regional Hospital.

For Moser, “be fast” relates to the urgency of getting immediate medical attention at the first sign of a stroke, and serves as an acronym for the major and most noticeable signs of a stroke: Balance (loss of balance), Eyes (vision loss), Face (an uneven smile), Arm (weakness in one arm), Speech (slurred speech), and Time (call 911 right away).

Northern’s nationally accredited Advanced Primary Stroke Center serves as the first line of defense against strokes for the residents of Mount Airy and the greater Triad region. The program provides care, 24/7, by a team of clinical specialists who work rapidly and seamlessly to provide lifesaving therapy to patients who present with symptoms of a stroke – which occurs when blood to the brain is interrupted by a clot or a bleed in the brain.

Speed is paramount in responding to stroke, emphasizes Jason Edsall, MD, chief medical officer of Northern Regional Hospital and medical director of the Stroke Program. “The sooner we provide appropriate treatment to a stroke patient, the less chance they will suffer significant or long-term neurological deficits,” he said. “Our goal is to get patients to the functional status they had before the onset of symptoms.” To achieve that optimal outcome, it’s necessary to get patients to the hospital within an hour (or less) of when symptoms first appear.

Upon arrival to the Emergency Department, the stroke team’s physicians, nurses, and allied-health professionals meet the patient and whisk him or her to the Imaging Center for a CT head to determine the cause of the stroke and full nature of the emergency. Depending on the severity of symptoms and other clinical factors, patients may be given a clot-busting drug and admitted to the hospital or quickly transported to one of two comprehensive stroke centers in Winston-Salem for more extensive care.

Anyone, anywhere, any time

The Stroke Team at Northern is kept busy year-round – as strokes can happen to anyone, at any time, and in any place. In 2018, the team treated 265 stroke victims; last year, the team treated more than 360 stroke patients.

“Like other hospitals, we are seeing an increase in the number of stroke patients – part of which is due to the aging of the population,” said Debbie Moser. “But we’re also seeing an uptick in the number of younger people.” While most strokes in younger people typically relate to lifestyle choices and undiagnosed or uncontrolled hypertension, she notes that the healthcare community has also begun to suspect and investigate a possible link between strokes and risk behaviors such as vaping.

Moser emphasizes that Northern Hospital Regional remains committed to aggressively pursuing community-outreach efforts to further educate people about the causes of stroke and the need for immediate medical attention at the first sign of a stroke. “Remember: BE FAST!,” she says. “Do not hesitate to get yourself, your relative, a friend, or even a stranger to the hospital once the symptoms of stroke appear.”

Several stroke survivors recently shared their stories.

Carol Hawks

Looking much younger than her 81 years, Carol Hawks is a two-time stroke survivor who acknowledges and appreciates the rapid medical response she received at Northern Regional Hospital when she arrived there – both times – with symptoms of a stroke.

Carol calmly recounts the events leading up to her initial stroke, which occurred a little more than one year ago — on Sept. 23, 2018. “It was a Sunday, a very beautiful day,” she recalls. “I had been to church and came home, then went outside with my 5-year-old granddaughter to play hide-and-seek.”

After basking all afternoon in the warmth of the sun and her granddaughter’s giggles, Carol re-entered her house to find her husband Ray watching television. Deciding to get more comfortable before joining him, she went to change into her pajamas. “Suddenly, my right arm and hand got numb – and I told my husband something was wrong.”

Knowing that immediate attention was required, Ray drove his wife to Northern’s Emergency Department – where the Stroke Team specialists jumped into action. Following a quick physical exam, CT scan, and teleconference session with an off-site neurologist, Carol learned she had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke (or a “bleed,” in the parlance of medical experts) – which occurs when an aneurysm in the brain bursts or a weakened blood vessel leaks blood. After being treated and stabilized, Carol was transferred to Novant Health, in Winston-Salem, for an overnight stay before returning home to begin rehabilitation therapy.

Her rehab progress was slow but steady. “They had me riding bikes and climbing stairs – but I was 80 years old, so I’d say it was only a little bit helpful,” she laughs. For her, the most debilitating deficit was a partial loss of her sense of taste. While she can still distinguish between sweet, salty and sour, “the only thing I can really taste is a Kosher dill pickle,” she says.

Carol’s sense of humor and taste for adventure have always served her well – starting with her younger years when she met and married Ray, her husband of 64 years. During those early years, Carol worked in the Spencer’s Mill, operating a collarette machine that added binding to the pajamas, underwear, and bibs manufactured at the former textile plant. Carol also contributed her own home-cooked recipes – including a savory ‘Meatballs with Mushroom and Onion Gravy’ special — to the then-popular Spencer’s Cookbook (see page 75).

Together, Carol and Ray built a full and faith-based life, participating in church activities, working in a variety of jobs, and raising their children. Today, their reward is to settle back and simply enjoy the company of their five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Although Carol jokes that she and Ray “never do anything together,” she knows that they both keep a close watch on each other.

That vigilant oversight was especially helpful during Carol’s second stroke episode – which happened almost one year to the day after her initial stroke. “It was Sept. 15…and my husband had gone to bed and I was watching TV,” she recalls. “When I went to get up, my right leg just gave away – and I thought it had gone to sleep,” she said. Despite dragging her leg and foot behind her as she made her way to bed, Carol decided to just go to sleep. “I slept until about 3:30 or 4, and when I tried to get up, I couldn’t walk.” At that point, Carol nudged Ray – and they called their daughter, who shouted, “Get up, get up, get up – we only have so many minutes to get to the hospital.”

Carol’s doctors believe that her second stroke resulted from an errant piece of plaque that must have broken loose in her bloodstream. Carol’s high-blood pressure, which had been diagnosed previously with the advent of her earlier stroke, was also treated. “I’m beginning to get stronger,” she says, adding that she feels better in the mornings than afternoons and evenings. “I do housework – the cooking, washing, and cleaning,” she adds, while noting that the family tradition of whipping-up a huge, family holiday meal has been passed on to her daughter.

Carol’s caution to others is to be aware that a stroke could strike anyone. “Most people think it will never happen to them, but it can,” she says. She also advises people to work closely with their doctor to monitor their blood pressure. Finally, for those who have had a stroke already and may be feeling anxious about having another, Carol suggests they share those feelings with their doctor so that, if needed, they may get medication to help quell their anxiety.

John Steffy

Thirty-eight years ago, love was in the air. Air Force, that is – when John and Barbara Steffy found themselves both stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. As their friendship turned to love, the young medic and nurse realized their lives would be forever changed, and forever linked together.

Over the next several decades, they lived in various states along the Eastern seaboard – from New York to Florida – with Barbara re-entering civilian life to work as a nursing professional and John remaining in the military to serve as an air traffic controller. After John retired, the couple decided about six years ago to settle in Mount Airy, where Barbara’s mother resides and where the four-season climate permitted John to pursue his favorite outdoors activities, especially hiking.

This past summer, August 29 started out like every other day for the then-60-year-old John, whose typical health-related complaints echoed those of other seniors – namely, the expected aches and pains that come with aging and arthritis. Putting on his game face, John suited-up and headed to his favorite gym in Pilot Mountain to begin his regular workout routine – starting with a 20-minute ride on the stationary bike while listening to pulsating funk tunes.

“I remember I was about five minutes into the bike, and I felt I couldn’t go anymore,” recalled John. “My right side went numb; I just couldn’t speak; and then my head phones fell off.” Fortunately, John’s distress was noticed by another gym patron, a local attorney, who raced to John’s side to stabilize him and call 911. “He stayed with me until the EMS guys arrived, about five minutes later,” says John.

The EMS crew rushed him to Northern Regional Hospital, where the Stroke Team immediately activated their clinical protocols to quickly and assess, diagnose, and treat John. After determining that John had sustained a stroke due to a blood clot in his cerebral artery, he was given the clot-busting drug TPA, and then stabilized and transferred to Novant Health in Winston-Salem.

“I remember feeling better during the ambulance ride, and that the EMTs never left my side until after we got to the Emergency Room and they ran me straight to Interventional Radiology to have the clot removed,” says John. His doctors successfully retrieved 90% to 95% of the clot; and concluded that his stroke had been caused by an undiagnosed heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation (or Afib), which is an irregular, and often rapid, heart rate that causes poor blood flow.

“John now has two issues: a prior stroke and a cardiac condition,” says Barbara, whose nursing knowledge and skills have been put to good use throughout her husband’s ongoing recovery. “I tell all our friends to get an EKG as part of their regular check-up.”

Following his discharge from the hospital, John attended rehabilitation sessions, including speech therapy. As he continues to improve, he estimates that about one-half of his overall physical strength has returned, along with a 50% restoration of the strength and functionality of his affected right arm. He has also dropped 50 pounds since his stroke, and continues to carefully manage his diet and food choices. “There’s no more junk food, and no more eating at night,” he says.

John’s typical day involves getting up early to workout a few hours at the Reeves Community Center; doing light chores in the afternoon; and, in the evening, relaxing at home or, on occasion, enjoying a night on the town at a sporting event, the community theater, or a restaurant. He admits he still feels a bit unsteady – which, he says, is his “new normal.”

To help prevent a stroke or better manage one’s recovery after a stroke, both John and Barbara suggest paying close attention to lifestyle and diet choices. They also recommend the use of an at-home, wireless EKG monitor to help people track their heart rate with their fingertips. John uses a portable ‘Kardia Mobile’ monitor – which has a large display screen to show users their BPM, heart rate and EKG wave pattern in real time.

They also encourage others to be willing to act quickly if and when they see someone struggling with the first signs of a stroke. John remains forever grateful to his own Good Samaritan – now a family friend – whose kindness, alertness and quick action helped save his life!

Good Samaritan Mike Royster

Call it fate, kismet, or just plain good luck – but the day Mike Royster’s life intersected with John Steffy’s was a day that changed their lives forever.

Mike and John both exercised regularly at the same health facility, but they didn’t know one another – except to share a polite, neighborly nod as their paths crossed in the gym of the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain.

On Thursday afternoon, August 29, Royster, an attorney and co-founder of Royster & Royster, PLLC, was engaged in his regular aerobic routine using an elliptical machine. Out of the corner of his eye, Mike saw retired air-traffic controller John Steffy stroll into the gym and make his way toward a favorite stationery bike. After mounting the bike, John adjusted the speed controls, affixed his head-set, and began cycling in sync with some favorite funk tunes.

It was just before the afternoon crowd of gym-goers would begin to arrive – so Mike and John were the only two people in the place at that time.

A few minutes passed as each man stayed focused on his own fitness routine. “Suddenly, I heard something hit the floor,” recalls Mike. Turning toward the sound, he saw that John’s headset had fallen to the floor, and his forehead was resting on the bike. “He looked like he was bending over to reach for his head-set, but couldn’t get it – so I shouted, ‘Are you OK?’”

When there was no response and John’s position remained unchanged, Mike instincts kicked-in and he sprang into action. “I jumped off my elliptical, grabbed my cell phone, and rushed to his side,” recalled Mike. After carefully lifting John’s head and getting no response to several basic questions, Mike dialed 911 and said, “We need an ambulance, pronto!”

For the next five minutes, Mike conversed with the 911 dispatcher, who instructed him to stay on the phone, stay with the patient, and continue to answer her questions so she could develop a preliminary assessment of the patient before the EMS crew arrived. Meanwhile, Mike was also successful in getting the attention of the staff members at the center.

“The center staff was great and the paramedics were johnny-on-the-spot; they arrived within minutes,” said Mike. “I told them what happened; and they put him on the stretcher and wheeled him out.” The experienced EMS team rushed their patient to the Advanced Primary Stroke Center of Northern Regional Hospital, where the Stroke Team’s took control.

Quick thinking, heroic actions

Mike doesn’t think of himself as a hero – but stroke survivor John Steffy and his wife, Barbara, may disagree.

It was Mike’s quick actions – as soon as he realized John was in distress – that put into motion the cascade of events that ensured John received the immediate medical attention needed to save his life and reduce the severity of stroke-related complications.

“I didn’t save John’s life: the paramedics and doctors saved his life,” says Mike. Even so, others may wonder what power or force led Mike and John to be in the same gym at the same time. For them, the attorney in Mike has weighed all the evidence and offers the following verdict: “I’m guessing the good Lord placed me there that day so I could be of help.”

These days, Mike has resumed his regular “semi-retired” lifestyle – which means he still manages some real-estate, probate and corporate cases at the full-service law firm; but now has more time for leisurely activities – including regular work-outs at the gym and reading novels (especially political thrillers penned by favorite authors John Grisham, Lee Child and David Baldacci).

More importantly, he also enjoys spending time with his wife, Susan. Together, they recently finished decorating their home for the Christmas holiday, and have joined a line-dancing class. “Some people might think line dancing is easy, but it is really hard work,” he said with a laugh.

Mike says he is comfortable sharing his ‘Good Samaritan’ story so others can feel confident that they, too, can assist if they see someone having a stroke or other medical emergency. “Just go to the person, call 911, and stay with that person until medical help arrives,” he advises.

