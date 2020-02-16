Celebrating 20 years

Students taking a music class are, clockwise, starting at left, Chris Chambers, Silas Cooper, Donnie Kipple, Colton Marion, and Jeremiah Donaldson. The high schoolers are among nearly 500 students attending Millennium Charter Academy, which is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

A little more than 20 years ago, an idea began to take shape in Mount Airy — a plan to offer area children a different sort of education, a different way to educate them and prepare them for life.

That idea eventually began to come to fruition with the opening of a small school made up in large part by enthusiastic staff and faculty, and a board focused on pursuing the full potential of what they had started.

Two decades later, Millennium Charter Academy is well-established, with 824 students attending kindergarten through twelfth grade. As is the case with many other schools — both public and private — Millennium offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a full slate of boys and girls sports teams, debate and other clubs, and the school’s annual homecoming, celebrated a week ago.

The children and youth attend the school’s sprawling, almost squeaky clean facility on Old Spring Street, where a recent informal walk-through shows students smiling, interacting with one another, talking with staff, faculty, and addressing visitors in a manner that seemed far beyond their age.

A risky venture?

By most any measure, someone looking at the school today would consider it a success. But twenty years ago? It might have seemed like a bit of a shot in the dark.

“We had no building, we had no students, I had 20 years in education, and I was going to leave it for this?” Joellen Belton said to a group taking a tour of the school recently.

She did, agreeing to be one of the first 13 staffers at the school, which opened in 2000 with about 100 students in kindergarten through third grade.

Belton says despite the uncertainty in those early days, she jumped at the chance be a founding teacher at Millennium, because it sounded like an ideal environment for teaching and for student success. Turns out it was a great move, in her estimation — she remained at the school until retiring in 2012 and still talks fondly of her days there while keeping in touch with teachers still there.

Her story is similar to others on that recent tour of the grounds, a group of former board members, teachers, and other staffers walking through the school facility under the guidance of Lu Ann Browne, director of development and director of IT, and Headmaster Kirby McCrary. Not that they needed much guidance — every few minutes they’d be stopped by present faculty members, or on occasion by students — who knew them from their days with the school, exchanging hugs, catching up, acting more like a family reunion than a workplace reunion.

“We’re like a big family,” one of them said.

Despite the family atmosphere, the building that still has a feeling of newness to it even after 20 years, and the general positive vibes from most everyone at the school, at its heart, Millennium is just like any other school in that its focus is on educating the children and teenagers passing through its walls.

This is where the school differs from many of its counterparts, pursing what McCrary calls a classical educational philosophy.

He gave a quick overview of what the means to the tour group, explaining it’s really a three-part approach to teaching any particular discipline or subject matter.

First, students are taught the basics of a subject matter or discipline, or the fundamentals of a subject, so that they can use and recite those at ease. Then they advance to what he called the “logic” or “thinking” part of the subject — questioning the fundamentals, learning how a subject has developed or advanced, essentially questioning, and learning, the why and how of those fundamentals.

And third, they need to be able to express that understanding, to write clearly about what they’ve learned, to be able to talk logically about the subject matter, to even express their thoughts and reactions in artistic forms.

That approach is taken to most all subjects.

Variety and growth

Students at Millennium have a lot of subjects to study. Browne said beginning in sixth grade, students have an array of up to 60 electives from which to choose. As is the case with most schools, the day is broken up into periods, with different subjects studied during each period. Those older students get to choose two electives to study, and with the exception of advanced music, Spanish and Latin, they switch electives every quarter, so that they are exposed to eight different elective fields of study each school year.

“Those are areas the children get to see what they’re interested in,” she said.

Millennium, which added grades and expanded as the demand rose, until finally adding high schoolers in 2014, is a public school, like all charter schools in North Carolina.

That means it receives public funding from state and local sources, and charter schools “are held accountable through the state assessment and accountability system,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

At the same time, charter schools are free of some of the guidelines that govern more traditional public school districts, according to the state. Millennium, as is the case with all charter schools, is governed by a local board of directors, and is able to accept students from a wide geographic area.

McCrary said the student body is primarily made up of Mount Airy and Surry County residents, but there are students from Stokes County, as well as Forsyth County and Yadkin County attending the school.

20th anniversary

This year the school has been celebrating its 20th anniversary, a milestone denoting how much the school has grown since those first days. In addition to the growth in staff and student numbers, other notable changes include:

• Growing from a kindergarten through third grade school to one that offers classes up to twelfth grade, including already having its first two graduation classes;

• Roughly 92% of each of those first two graduating classes continuing on to higher education;

• Growing from 13 employees that first year to more than 100 employees, which school officials say puts Millennium among the larger employers in Mount Airy;

• Expansion from a single classroom wing to five classroom wings, along with a lower school gymnasium, an upper school gymnasium, two playgrounds, a soccer field, and additional property for a future sports complex;

• Increasing use of technology, from just 56 desktop computers and 13 whiteboards in those early years to more than 56 teacher and administrative laptops, 23 computer lab Chromebooks, more than 500 student Chromebooks, 34 SMART boards, and 15 classroom TVs;

• From having no transportation to having four bus routes that bring more than 250 children to school each day;

• From no athletic program to having a full range of sports, including soccer, volleyball, cross country, basketball, cheerleading, softball, baseball, track, tennis, and golf.

The only restriction on attendance at the school is that all students must be North Carolina residents. Brown said the school is open to all who might apply — so long as a grade level is not filled, applications are accepted from state residents. Once a particular grade is full, then a waiting list is created. she said.

Those wishing to learn more about Millennium Charter Academy can visit http://www.mcacademy.com/

