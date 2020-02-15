Four youth chosen to represent company

Hannah Adkins, left, and Peggy Prevette, right, will represent Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation at the Cooperative Council of North Carolina’s summer leadership camp. Second from left, Emma Cooke and Bailee Crouse have been chosen as the company’s delegates to NC Youth Tour. Submitted photo

DOBSON — Four Surry County rising seniors will be representing Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation as delegates in two youth programs this summer.

Bailee Crouse of State Road, Surry Early College High School, and Emma Cooke of Dobson, Surry Central High School, have been chosen as Surry-Yadkin delegates for the N.C. Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C. In addition to this trip, they also will be eligible for a $500 renewable college scholarship to the school of their choice.

Applicants had to complete an application which consisted of character questions, an essay question about the Cooperative Business Model and an oral presentation of the essay. Applications were reviewed and voted on anonymously by a variety of employees.

Bailee and Emma came to the co-op and gave their oral presentation on Jan. 24 to staff and their school counselors. “They both made strong impressive presentations, and we are honored they will be representing SYEMC on this trip,” the company said.

During their trip, they will attend a leadership conference, tour national museums and sites, meet their elected officials at the U.S. Capitol and have the opportunity to make new friends from across the country. They will have the chance to exchange pins with each of the other delegates from different states, with the goal of trying to get as many different pins as possible.

They also will be eligible to apply for scholarships awarded through the N.C. Electric Cooperatives.

Peggy Prevette and Hannah Adkins, both of Dobson and students at Surry Central High School, were runners up in the NC Youth Tour program. They will be attending Cooperative Council of NC’s Leadership Camp this summer at White Lake.

The camp features energetic and interactive workshops and presentations, outdoor recreation, leadership development, team building activities and small group sessions with an emphasis on how cooperatives operate. They will have the chance to make lasting friendships with students from across the state.

Students will learn what cooperatives are all about and how they operate. They will have a chance to form their own T-shirt cooperative, including an election of a board of directors and manager. By attending this camp, they are eligible to apply for the Jim Graham $1,000 college scholarship, which they can apply for during their senior year of high school.

“These two trips are both great opportunities for these students and we hope they will use the knowledge they gain to guide them into their college and career path,” the company said. “We appreciate all students who took the time to apply and encourage others to apply for these opportunities.”

For anyone who may know students who would be interested in participating in one of these trips, eligible to students their junior year of high school, visit the firm’s website at syemc.com.

Photo Caption: Hannah Adkins, left, and Peggy Prevette, right, will represent Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation at the Cooperative Council of NC’s summer leadership camp. Second from left, Emma Cooke and Bailee Crouse have been chosen as SYEMC delegates to NC Youth Tour.