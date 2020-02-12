Homeless shelter lands $500,000 SECU grant

Shepherd's House Executive Director Mary Boyles, center, receives a ceremonial check for $500,000 from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation to aid a major expansion of the Mount Airy homeless shelter. Making the presentation are Damian Carter, regional senior vice president for the State Employees Credit Union, and foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell.

Shepherd's House Executive Director Mary Boyles, center, receives a ceremonial check for $500,000 from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation to aid a major expansion of the Mount Airy homeless shelter. Making the presentation are Damian Carter, regional senior vice president for the State Employees Credit Union, and foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. - State Rep. Sarah Stevens is among elected officials attending the check-presentation program. - The lobby of the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road is filled for the after-hours event. -

Numerous transactions occur daily at the State Employees Credit Union in Mount Airy, but it’s a good bet that none exceeded a $500,000 “withdrawal” from the financial institution by the Shepherd’s House.

This was the sum of a challenge grant officially presented to an official of the Mount Airy homeless shelter during a ceremony Tuesday night at the SECU branch on South Franklin Road. As the last customers of the day trickled out, the credit union lobby was quickly filled by about 60 people who came to celebrate another big step in a major expansion plan by the Shepherd’s House.

“I didn’t think we would ever get here,” said a beaming Mary Boyles, the executive director of the homeless facility, as she accepted an oversized, facsimile check for the half-million from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation.

It is a charitable arm of the financial institution which provides funding across the state for high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, health care and human services. Since 2004, the SECU Foundation has committed more than $169 million for grants, loans and scholarships.

The $500,000 for the Shepherd’s House, launched in 2003, will aid a project for which ground was broken in October. It involves the construction of a new facility on Spring Street not far from the existing shelter on Rockford Street.

Through that expansion with a price tag in the $2 million range, the organization will provide temporary emergency housing to 48 individuals, compared to 18 at the present location.

It sometimes must turn people away due to lack of space, Boyles reminded during Tuesday night’s event that was attended by Shepherd’s House board members and supporters, local and state elected officials and State Employees Credit Union representatives.

Persistence pays off

The Shepherd’s House previously had sought grant funding from the SECU Foundation for its expansion project, which was unsuccessful.

“In 2016, when we didn’t get it, you didn’t drop us,” Boyles told members of the organization in attendance Tuesday night, which eventually led to the approval of the $500,000 challenge grant.

Jama Campbell, the executive director of the SECU Foundation who helped present the check, said the grant program involves a highly competitive process for which more than 100 requests are received each year.

Campbell told Tuesday night’s gathering that the Shepherd’s House is the kind of community program the foundation likes to support.

“You guys are just an amazing organization,” she said to Boyles and other homeless shelter officials present while mentioning that the foundation is proud to be involved with its expansion.

“This is a testament to the Shepherd’s House,” said Lilnette Phillips of Mount Airy, an SECU senior vice president for a multi-county area including Surry. “I’ve known about the Shepherd’s House since it was a vision.”

Phillips said she can remember when the homeless facility was only a dream harbored by David Simmons and Berta Glenn Springthorpe, two late local residents credited with pioneering the shelter.

When Simmons and Springthorpe spoke about it, “you could just feel the passion” in their voices, said Phillips, who added that it has been wonderful to see their vision become reality.

The SECU official says she has been thankful for the presence of the Shepherd’s House over the years and looking forward to seeing its next chapter unfold.

“This is a project that has been near and dear to everyone’s hearts in the community,” said Daron Atkins of the local advisory board for the State Employees’ Credit Union.

Boyles, the Shepherd’s House executive director since 2015, said helping the homeless has been a rewarding experience, albeit one that’s challenging at times. “It’s taught me a lot about faith.”

However, she says it is exciting to see plans for the new facility taking shape with the assistance by the State Employees Credit Union Foundation and other supporters.

“We can help more and help better.”

Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles, center, receives a ceremonial check for $500,000 from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation to aid a major expansion of the Mount Airy homeless shelter. Making the presentation are Damian Carter, regional senior vice president for the State Employees Credit Union, and foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Grant-this-1.jpg Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles, center, receives a ceremonial check for $500,000 from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation to aid a major expansion of the Mount Airy homeless shelter. Making the presentation are Damian Carter, regional senior vice president for the State Employees Credit Union, and foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. State Rep. Sarah Stevens is among elected officials attending the check-presentation program. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Grant-this-2.jpg State Rep. Sarah Stevens is among elected officials attending the check-presentation program. The lobby of the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road is filled for the after-hours event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Grant-this-3.jpg The lobby of the State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road is filled for the after-hours event.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.