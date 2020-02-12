Early College student earns Eagle rank

Part of the trail Jacob Mills and his crew cleaned for his Eagle Scout community service project.

Surry Early College student Jacob Mills was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Jan. 14. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. Jacob is a member of Troop 561 and has been a scout since the age of 7.

For his Eagle Scout project, Jacob cleaned and landscaped Meadowview Magnet Middle School’s Ecology Trail, located behind the outdoor education center near the school’s entrance at McKinney Road.

With the help of adult leaders, family, friends, and the members of Troop 561 were able to clean the trails and made them more visible and accessible by cutting back the greenery/plants, blowing leaves off the paved walkway, and making a small overlook more distinctive by cutting overgrown grass/weeds and replacing it with rock dust to make a general “meeting area” for groups of students/people who walk on the trail. After the initial clean-up, a sign was discovered, which was painted, along with adding landscaping timbers around the newly dusted outlook area to keep the rock dust from eroding away from the area.

Jacob has also served in various other positions within in Troop 561 from acting as a patrol leader at the district annual Klondike Derby, helping Cub Scouts as a den chief and serving as assistant senior patrol leader for his troop.