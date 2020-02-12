City to seek sales-tax hike

Commissioner Steve Yokeley, right, goes over documents with City Attorney Hugh Campbell after a meeting in which Yokeley advocated a quarter-cent increase in the sales tax to generate extra funds. This is in lieu of a food-beverage tax backed by Commissioner Jon Cawley. Tom Joyce | The News

Tom Joyce | The News Commissioner Steve Yokeley, right, goes over documents with City Attorney Hugh Campbell after a meeting in which Yokeley advocated a quarter-cent increase in the sales tax to generate extra funds. This is in lieu of a food-beverage tax backed by Commissioner Jon Cawley. -

In a hunt for new revenue sources, Mount Airy officials have dusted off two old standbys: a proposed increase in sales taxes and the implementation of a food and beverage tax.

And after discussing those options, the city commissioners have decided to put their energies into pursuing a hike in the sales tax of one-fourth-cent on the dollar, while leaving the food-beverage plan on the table for now.

This transpired during a meeting last Thursday when the board approved “brunch bill” provisions for Mount Airy which will allow sales of alcoholic beverages beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon as has long been the case.

That action was motivated in part by the increased sales taxes proceeds to be reaped by the municipality as a result of the change benefiting local tourism interests.

“I hope it will bring a lot of people and extra revenue to our city,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said.

After voting unanimously for the Sunday morning alcohol sales, city council members didn’t stop there — reflecting an ongoing concern about seeking additional funding sources rather than relying on property taxes, which rose by 25% in 2018.

Commissioner Jon Cawley said he’d like to see the tax on prepared food and beverages implemented in the city as a way to accomplish that. Cawley has floated this plan previously, which would increase the cost of a meal at a restaurant, for example, by 1%, or an extra penny per every dollar spent.

Prepared foods in the delicatessens of supermarkets also would be taxed, but not regular grocery store products.

To put the issue into perspective, Cawley said someone who spent $10 per day at a city restaurant would pay about $36 a year in food-beverage tax proceeds.

He seemed to savor this approach because it theoretically stands to affect people from out of town more than locals, while offsetting some of the additional expenses tied to tourism.

“We have to do so many things because we are a tourist town,” Cawley reasoned, mentioning extra traffic volume and issues that stress city personnel and other resources. He said that under the present tax setup, a minority of residents in town (real property owners) are picking up the majority of the tab.

The food-beverage idea had a ring of familiarity. That’s because last spring, the city commissioners voted 4-1 to request special legislation from the N.C. General Assembly permitting Mount Airy to hold a referendum so voters could decide if such a levy should be enacted.

This gained no traction, with state Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy saying General Assembly members were not inclined at that time to impose additional taxes due to concerns about the impact on the economy.

That was referred to at last Thursday’s meeting. “I’m a Republican,” Cawley said in recognizing the first thing conservative-minded folks will say is “no new taxes.”

Sales tax alternative

After Cawley made his pitch for the food-beverage levy, Commissioner Yokeley offered the alternative of a quarter-cent increase in the sales tax rate that now stands at 7 cents on the dollar for standard purchases.

Yokeley was the lone dissenter in the 2019 vote on the food-beverage proposal, because he favored the sales-tax alternative instead.

“I just feel strongly that the quarter-cent sales tax (hike) is the way to go,” he said at Thursday’s meeting.

Yokeley estimates it could generate up to $1.4 million a year in new revenues for the city. That led Cawley to switch gears Thursday in favor of Yokeley’s idea, with discussion indicating this sum would be more than what the prepared food-beverage tax might realize.

Yet once again, approval from the N.C. General Assembly is required to increase the local sales tax.

“I think it’s important to get it passed through the state Legislature,” Yokeley said resolutely, signaling an intention to go all-out in convincing state lawmakers to act accordingly.

This mission should include soliciting the support of other municipalities in Surry County, he added.

City officials decided that a key first step will be setting up a meeting with the legislative delegation representing the local area to try and get it on board with the plan.

“I’d be glad to do it,” Mayor David Rowe said.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

